CJ Bailey Climbs Higher in Latest Quarterback Rankings This Week
CBS Sports Writer David Cobb ranked North Carolina State’s quarterback CJ Bailey No. 17 on his quarterback Power Rankings that come out every week. Cobb ranks the 50 best quarterbacks in the nation based on his opinion, and clarifies it’s not a Heisman forecast or draft projections. It’s rather a real-time reaction to performance, weighing competition, game pressure and production.
Cobb on Bailey: Why he put Bailey at No. 17.
- “Bailey has guided NC State to a 3-0 start by playing with a poise beyond his years. The sophomore showed promise as a freshman and is beginning to turn heads with his arm talent and dual-threat ability.”
Cobb moved Bailey up in his rankings after having him at No. 26 after the Virginia win, but his 200-yard performance against Wake Forest warranted a move up.
For the season, Bailey has impressed with his play. Through three games, he’s gone 63-for-89 for 719 yards, throwing for five touchdowns and one interception while adding three rushing touchdowns on 84 yards.
Bailey will battle it out against Duke quarterback Darian Mensah this weekend, who currently has the third-most passing yards in the country. If NC State pulls out the win with another strong Bailey performance, the buzz surrounding Bailey's name could grow and push him further up this list.
Where other ACC signal caller ranked
47. Chandler Morris, Virginia
41. Kevin Jennings, SMU
36. Darian Mensah, Duke
19. Carson Beck, Miami
- “Beck is reaping the benefits of a fresh start at Miami after a frustrating 2024 season at Georgia that culminated with a season-ending elbow injury in the SEC Championship Game. He looks healthy and is coming off a 340-yard showing in the Hurricanes' win over South Florida.”
9. Thomas Castellanos, Florida State.
- “Florida State put the country on notice with a win over Alabama in Week 1 but has since left the spotlight with a win over East Texas A&M, a bye and a forthcoming Week 4 snoozer against Kent State. Castellanos' next real chance to turn heads will come in an Oct. 4 showQdown with Miami.”
2. Haynes King, Georgia Tech
- “King did it again. The gritty veteran willed Georgia Tech to a breakthrough victory over Clemson, much like he willed the Yellow Jackets to a Week 1 win at Colorado. The biggest concern is whether his bruising style is sustainable over the course of the season. But for now, he's one of the biggest QB difference makers in the sport.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.