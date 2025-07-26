How NC State's CJ Bailey Feels About Entering Year 2
The North Carolina State Wolfpack Football Team is going to feel confident going into the 2025 season. There is a lot of talk about the team getting ready to take the next step and having a better season than they did a year ago. They are also feeling good because they will have sophmore quarterback CJ Bailey back under center this upcoming season. That is huge for the Wolfpack.
With the way that college sports are now, a lot of schools are left with unknowns at the quarterback positions. Each season is different, and they can see players transferring and other players coming in that were not part of the team a season ago.
But for the Wolfpack, they will not have to worry about that with Bailey being their quarterback once again. The Wolfpack are high on Bailey, on him taking that next step of being a good quarterback.
Bailey took his opportunity last season when he was called and he was ready. He did not look like a freshman who was scared to go into action and make plays happen.
He was ready for his moment and now he will go into the new season knowing that he will be the starting quarterback for the Wolfpack. That will give him more confidence and more time to get ready with his teammates and build that chemistry.
"Bailey said the preparation is far different this season than last year, getting “way more reps” than he did last spring and summer," said Jadyn Watson-Fisher of The Charlotte Observer."
“I expect a lot for myself. I always expect a lot for myself. I don’t settle,” Bailey said. “When the season comes, I feel like I should be where I want to be, which is, the best quarterback in the ACC.”
"Bailey struggled at times with consistency last season but still finished with one of the best freshman campaigns in program history. He recorded 2,413 yards and threw 196 of 302 (.649), ranking No. 2 for most passing yards and passing attempts by a freshman. He also set a new record for completion percentage by a freshman."
"The sophomore from Florida said he’s experienced a lot of growth with his patience in the pocket. Last year, he often scrambled and made plays. Sometimes it worked, sometimes it didn’t. Bailey isn’t opposed to scrambling and creating plays for himself, but he feels more confident and less panicked when he experiences pressure."
“Staying in the pocket comes with understanding where to look at, where you stand, where there’s people going to be on offense,” Bailey said. “Now, I’ve got a better understanding of that.”