Florida State Muffs Punt After NC State Kick Bounces Off Seminoles Player’s Helmet
With 4:08 left in its game against NC State Friday, Florida State saw a window of opportunity. The Seminoles had forced the Wolfpack into the uninviting prospect of 4th-and-17 in their own territory. Trailing 14–11, coach Mike Norvell’s squad had a chance to take the lead.
And then—an onslaught of weirdness that could only happen in the wild, wacky ACC in 2025.
NC State punter Caden Noonkester took the snap and booted the ball downfield—only for the ball to strike Florida State defensive back K.J. Kirkland in the helmet. The ball hit Kirkland with such force that it rolled back to the original line of scrimmage, where Noonkester fell on it and the Wolfpack retained possession.
Check out the strange play here.
To add insult to injury for the Seminoles, NC State’s drive went nowhere and the Wolfpack punted—to Florida State wide receiver Squirrel White, who muffed the kick and gave the ball back to NC State as well. The Wolfpack would go on to win the game 21–11 and improve to 6–5.
The 5–6 Seminoles are seeking to avoid missing a bowl game for the fourth time in six years, which has not happened to them since 1974 to ’78.