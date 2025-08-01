CJ Bailey Inspired by Former Teammate and OSU Star
Ohio State sophomore receiver Jeremiah Smith took over the college football world last season. The former No. 1 recruit of the 2024 class put on a show even at the biggest stages like the College Football National Championship.
There’s no doubt about it he’s worth every penny to the Ohio State Buckeyes, in just a year he’s already left his mark. A mark surprising to many, but not surprising to his former high school teammate in North Carolina State sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey.
This past season the mark for Smith was 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. Along with all of it, an iconic moment in the CFP National Championship.
Bailey spoke about the performance Smith had last season in an interview with 99.9 The Fan at Atlantic Coast Conference media day.
“It was very exciting to see that he could show the world what he could really do,” Bailey said in an interview. “I’ve seen all the plays that he made and I saw those in practice. Those same passes, those one handed catches he was making at Ohio State, he has even way better catches than that. He didn't even pull out all his tricks yet. He got way more on the table.”
Bailey and Smith both attended Chaminade-Madonna high school in South Florida where each showcased their skills to the nation. Smith in three years recorded 177 receptions, 3116 yards and 46 touchdowns.
None of that is possible without the quarterback and Bailey in the same time attempted 809 passes completing 548 of them for 8541 yards, 111 passing touchdowns and only 17 interceptions. Bailey wasn’t as decorated of a recruit as Smith, but still was a three-star and had nine offers coming out.
Now as Smith is dominating the college world, his former teammate is finding inspiration to meet him on that level. It wasn’t expected Bailey would take the reins of the Wolfpack offense in 2024, but he did. Now as the 2025 season nears, Bailey hopes he can’t meet his star wide receiver in the biggest stage.
“I got to meet him at the top,” Bailey said. “He’s actually motivating me to be better everyday. I want to be up there with him.”
