2 Priorities For NC State Football in the Rest of Spring Camp

RALEIGH — Spring football has been eventful for NC State in the first few weeks before the team went its separate ways for spring break on March 16. The Wolfpack is trying to integrate a host of new transfers, while also growing the skills and physical traits of critical returners, trying to build on an eight-win season in 2025 under head coach Dave Doeren.

NC State took a major hit when the suspension of sophomore wide receiver Teddy Hoffmann was announced on Monday. While many of the goals for spring camp remain the same, the Wolfpack needs to emphasize two areas in the final two weeks of these practices before the team returns to individual work and strength-building.

Build the chemistry even more

Dec 19, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) throws a pass against the Memphis Tigers in the first quarter during the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

NC State tried to rebuild the roster after suffering some significant losses with a few different strategies. One of those plans involved surrounding returning quarterback CJ Bailey with talented pass catchers at both wide receiver and tight end, many of them holding connections to the program from the Miami metropolitan area. For Doeren, it's been impressive to watch unfold.

"They're having a lot of fun," Doeren said. "We were at a dinner. One of the last guys came in on an official visit and they were all at the table together. My wife and I were having dinner with them and they were just reminiscing about Pop Warner and about things that used to happen when they were growing up."

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren looks on against Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

While the chemistry between Bailey and Joshisa Trader is strong, given their high school connections, the other transfers need time to work with the talented quarterback to learn his intricacies and tendencies. The Wolfpack staff must utilize the final two weeks of the spring practices to improve those connections and build the offense even more.

Flesh out the depth chart

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren reacts during the first half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

With so many new pieces and so many holes in the roster to fill, spring camp represents the start of competition for key roles in the 2026 season. While many of the final decisions at key spots, particularly on the defensive end, won't come until fall camp closer to the start of the next campaign, Doeren and his staff should be starting to have an idea of who might be a large contributor.

If NC State can get a rough idea of what both sides of the football might look like next season during spring camp, the fall practices should be more about preparing for a strong year rather than fleshing out the depth chart. While competition is still important, it can act as more of a depth-building exercise rather than a necessity to determine who needs to start.