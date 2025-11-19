Darrion Williams Earns Spot on Prestigious National Watch List
The preseason accolades keep piling up for NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams. The senior transfer from Texas Tech University has added another honor to his growing collection. Williams now stands among the nation's elite as a candidate for college basketball's most prestigious individual award.
NC State Forward Lands on National Player of the Year Watch List
Williams earned a spot on the John R. Wooden Award Men's Top 50 Watch List for the 2025-26 season, as announced by the NC State men's basketball program on their social media channels.
The list recognizes 50 players chosen by a national panel of college basketball experts as early frontrunners for the Wooden Award All-America team and the Wooden Award National Player of the Year.
The 6-foot-6, 225-pound forward from Sacramento joins an exclusive group of the country's top talent. His inclusion stems from a stellar 2024-25 campaign at Texas Tech, where he averaged 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.3 steals while helping the Red Raiders reach the Elite Eight.
Williams transferred to NC State after testing the NBA Draft waters in the spring. He withdrew from the draft on May 20 and committed to the Wolfpack two days later.
His arrival in Raleigh came with sky-high expectations. Conference coaches voted him ACC Preseason Player of the Year, and national outlets ranked him as the No. 13 overall player in the country entering this season.
Early Performance Validates the Recognition
Williams has backed up the preseason hype through NC State's first four games. He's averaging 21.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.7 assists while shooting 61.5% from the field and 64.7% from three-point range.
His best performance came against the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, where he exploded for 32 points and 10 rebounds on 12-of-19 shooting. The outing marked his first double-double as a Wolfpack player.
Three days later, Williams delivered again in NC State's toughest test yet. He poured in 28 points to help the Wolfpack escape Virginia Commonwealth University with an 85-79 victory. The performance showed his ability to deliver in pressure moments, not just blowouts against overmatched opponents.
The Wooden Award selection adds to Williams' loaded trophy case of preseason honors. He also landed on watch lists for the Julius Erving Award, the Naismith Trophy, and the NABC Division I Player of the Year award.
Williams and the undefeated Wolfpack will face their first major challenge against Seton Hall University on November 24 at the Southwest Maui Invitational in Lahaina, Hawaii. Road tests at Auburn University and a home showdown with the University of Kansas will follow before ACC play begins on New Year's Eve.
