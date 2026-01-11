Darrion Williams Continues Impressive Turnaround

RALEIGH — Darrion Williams showed flashes of the player NC State recruited out of the transfer portal for Will Wade's first season with the program against Boston College. The challenge immediately became sustaining that level of production in the second road game of the week, this time a trip to Tallahassee to face a plucky Florida State squad.

There was no slip. In fact, Williams might've been more productive and efficient in the Wolfpack's dominant victory over the Seminoles on Saturday than he was against Boston College earlier in the week. It was the Williams that Wade ardently defended in a press conference just over a week earlier. This is the player the Wolfpack has been waiting for. Now, it's time to go.

Another productive performance

Jan 10, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles forward Alex Steen (25) dives for the ball against North Carolina State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Throughout his month-long slump, Williams never changed his tune. He was adamant that the better days were coming and it was all under control. Doubts trickled in from the outside, leading to his coach boiling over. Wade challenged his star forward to be more aggressive, something he wouldn't have done if he were still worried about the nagging shoulder injury Williams powered through over the last month. Now, the floodgates are open.

"I'm just making shots now. I think I was in a little bit of a slump," Williams said after the FSU win. "The confidence never wavered for me."

That confidence was on full display against Florida State. Williams, now empowered as the team's backup point guard, finished with a double-double, scoring 20 points and hauling in 10 rebounds. He added five assists and ended plus-33.

NC State caught absolute fire in Tallahassee 🔥@PackMensBball shot 55% from the floor and 54% from deep to cruise past Florida State, 113–69. Paul McNeil and Darrion Williams combined for 41 points as six Wolfpack players hit double figures.@PackAthletics | #GoPack pic.twitter.com/5604csi0IX — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) January 10, 2026

Wade decided to make a change in the rotation, as Quadir Copeland's usage rate and shot selection in NC State's losses started to contribute to the slumping Williams' struggles in moments. He and the staff opted to slide Williams into a more prominent on-ball role, balancing out the usage rates for the two players. The offense was harmonious against Florida State, with that duo playing a crucial role in distribution.

"Second game we've run offense through Darrion and (Copeland) and those guys had 11 of our 20 assists, so I was pleased with that," Wade said. "Overall, a good win. It's kind of bad we've got the off week. We want to keep playing."

Jan 10, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) drives to the net past Florida State Seminoles guard Martin Somerville (1) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

In the last two games, Williams averaged 21 points, 7 rebounds and 3.5 assists, while working with a 30.8% usage rate. In the month of December, his numbers dropped significantly, averaging fewer than 10 points on a usage rate of 23.2% in six games. A comfortable Williams is a good thing for NC State and the star seems to have his mojo back after a pair of quality showings on the road.

Want more NC State basketball content throughout the year? Follow @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker on X (Twitter) and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE