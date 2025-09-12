Dave Doeren’s Wolfpack Embraces Adversity at Wake Forest
Adversity.
A tale as old as time. The biggest question athletes face day in and day out is how to respond to adversity. Whether it's through training or during a game, not every decision or play will be easy. Nothing is ever given; you must take it.
How NC State has handled adversity
NC State faced adversity for the third straight week of its young 2025 college football season. The team entered the locker room down again at halftime against Wake Forest – not ideal. This type of adversity was different, the first road game of the season.
How would the team respond? Well, the only way they knew how.
Dominant.
In the first half against Wake Forest, NC State gave up 267 yards of offense and 24 points. Let’s just say the Demon Deacons didn't score again for the entirety of the game.
- “They just settled in,” head coach Dave Doeren said. “Started beating blocks. Made a lot of good tackles. Didn’t let anyone behind them. Got pressure on the quarterback, execution.”
In 2024, the Wolfpack struggled in one-possession games. The team went 2-4 in games that were decided by one possession or less, and so far in 2025, the team has faced two of those scenarios already – going 2-0 in the young season.
Soul Searching in offseason
Doeren mentioned the research his staff did. In Power Four college football games and the NFL combined, around 80 percent of those games were decided in one-possession games. He knew it was an aspect his team had to get better at for this season.
The first step to improving that aspect was coming together as a team. Doeren plainly said, “That was the thing last year’s team didn’t do.” But it’s something this year’s team has done; something in which Doeren isn’t surprised by.
- “I could feel it in training camp, but until you’re on the field in the game and the finish of the opening game, I think really made me feel like, and I've been saying this, it’s a fun team to coach,” Doeren said. “I’ve been saying this for a long time, and you can see why. It’s just a bunch of good kids who work hard. They take coaching, they’re talented, and they’re bought in, and so for me, it’s just refreshing.”
