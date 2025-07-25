Who Will Run for the Wolfpack in 2025?
In 2024, the NC State Wolfpack had a below average year finishing with a record below .500 at 6-7. With changes abundant in Head Coach David Doerens offense, many rooms were overhauled and have become vastly different, rushing room included.
Out of the three running backs with the most carries in 2024, two left the Wolfpack leaving just Sophomore Hollywood Smothers to the main starting position.
In 2024 Smothers had an impressive stat-line, especially for someone fresh out of high school. He carried the ball 89 times and rushed for 571 yards, making for an eye-catching 6.4 yards per carry. Smothers also added on 19 catches for 263 yards, and caught a first down and more almost every catch with 13.8 yards per catch on average.
His stat-line from last year would be amazing to any coach in the NCAA, and nobody would have a major problem with listing Smothers as the main starting running back. Unfortunately, Coach Doeren cannot start Smothers full time as he has decided to take his red-shirt year in his Sophmore season, cutting back his playing time by a vast margin.
Without the option to start Smothers full time, who else can the Wolfpack turn to on the turf?
As of July 24, NC State has five running backs listed on their roster other than Hollywood Smothers. Out of the five remaining rushers, four have decided to red-shirt the 2025 season: Jayden Scott, Darius Johnson, Isaiah Jones, and Coleson Fields.
They still will have small opportunities across the 2025 season to get on the field, but not nearly close enough to carry the burden of rushing for the Wolfpack.
With nobody else to turn to, unless a new development occurs before the season starts in late August, Coach Doeren will have to turn to freshman Deandre Desinor.
Although a less than desirable situation to need a freshman to carry the burden of rushing for the majority of the season, Desinor has proven himself reliable before.
In his High School Senior year Desinor had 1588 all-purpose yards across a shorter season than played in College by two to three games. He also received All State Honors three times in his High School career.
More experience in College football would definitely be preferred , but Desinor has shown he can be a capable rusher to scouts, enough to get him with the Wolfpack in the first place.
He is in the same place as Smothers was last year, though possibly better for play-time when considering he has one less sophmore and senior to compete with. Smothers will still have some of his carries, but notably less than he had to share with others in 2024 since he has decided to red-shirt.
There is still time before the College football season starts for Doeren to find another capable starter, but until then the Wolfpacks rushing room has plenty of part-time players and one full time starter in Desinor to work with.