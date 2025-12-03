NC State Quickly Flipped This Three-Star RB

In mere days, NC State was able to flip three-star running back Noah Moss. The Class of 2026 RB had previously been committed to South Alabama before flipping his recruitment to the Wolfpack. Head coach Dave Doeren didn't mess around, and his recruiting paid off big time.

Moss is a Top 100 running back in the Class of '26. He played for St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, AL, where he finished with 2,038 rushing yards and 33 total touchdowns.

Clearly, Moss is legit. Those numbers are no joke, and while he may not make an immediate impact with the Wolfpack, there's hope that he could one day be a game-changing player at the running back position.

Noah Moss's Message To NC State

The Wolfpack offered on Nov 29, and just days later, Moss is heading to NC State. He didn't take this move lightly, but it's one he's had his eye on for quite some time. After flipping his commitment, Moss took to social media to make it official.

"Wow! The LORD has blessed me tremendously," he said. "I'm excited to share that Dave Doeren and Todd Goebel have extended an offer and I am 100% committed to play football for NC State. I will be signing tomorrow and am really looking forward to being part of the Wolfpack family."

Moss is set to sign on December 3 as he quickly turned his collegiate career around. Having been committed to the Jaguars since June, this comes as a surprise, as NC State was the only team to extend an offer since his commitment. Now, they were able to land Alabama's No. 54 player.

NC State's Class of 2026

Doeren and Goebbel didn't mess around when it came to Moss, and it shows just how aggressive the two can be. When there's someone out there they want, they get them. Moss is the latest example of that, and it goes to show that NC State is here to stay.

After their 7-5 season, the Wolfpack will sit back and wait to see what Bowl Game they'll be playing in. While they do so, they can finish a few of these recruiting battles and make sure their X's and O's are in check heading into next season.

Currently, NC State is ranked No. 51 with its 22 commitments. 247Sports sees the Wolfpack in the middle of the pack, no pun intended, but adding players like Moss will only boost their chances of rising in the rankings moving forward.

