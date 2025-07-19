What is the Tone for the NC State Wolfpack Football Team?
The North Carolina State Football team is getting ready for the upcoming 2025 NCAA Football season. The season is almost here. In the last little bit over a month, the Wolfpack will be in action to open up the season.
They have a lot of expectations next season. They want to make sure that they are putting together the best roster together with the right starters that give the team the best chance to win next season.
We know that they want to have a better season than they did last season. That all starts with having the right preparations for the season. It all starts with the coaches and players. If they can do that, they will be in a good position to kick off the season by winning games early. It is going to be interesting to see how the Wolfpack comes out of the gate, and that can be very telling.
The good thing is that they know what they have in their team and will not try to be a team that goes to a very different game plan when things are not going their way. The Wolfpack has to play well on both sides of the ball, and they have to feed off each other if they want to be in better games at the end of the season.
But what is the feeling as the NC State football team is getting ready to kick off the season next month?
"The tone right now is you've got to figure things out on the offensive end of the football," said Cory Smith on CBS Sports. "They kept a lot of the guys from last season that were able to give some optimism down the stretch last season, but on the defensive side of the football, there is a lot to figure out right now. I think the expectations are that this team has got to be able to compete."
"First of all get a winning record this upcoming season. I think 7-5, you get a couple of wins you will like to have, is probably the expectations. But 8-4 or 9-3 is not out of the realm of possibilities. That is more of what NC State fans are hoping for coming off what is happening the last couple of years."
Next season, this Wolfpack team will need to show that they have fixed the problems it had last season. It is a time were you see what your team is showing just before the season starts.