NC State Basketball Target Sets More Visits, Excludes Wolfpack

The NC State basketball recruiting team now looks like a longshot to survive Deron Rippey Jr.'s list cut.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball
Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
As of Satruday afternoon, recent NC State basketball offer recipient Deron Rippey Jr. has locked in eight official visits, 247Sports' Dushawn London reported. Unfortunately for Will Wade and the Wolfpack, a trip to Raleigh is not on the coveted talent's slate — not yet, anyway.

Rippey, a five-star point guard gearing up for his senior year at Blair Academy (N.J.), is scheduled to check out the Kentucky Wildcats (Aug. 1-3), Miami Hurricanes (Aug. 27-29), UNC Tar Heels (Aug. 31-Sept. 2), Alabama Crimson Tide (Sept. 12-14), Texas Longhorns (Sept. 19-21), Syracuse Orange (Sept. 26-28), Indiana Hoosiers (Oct. 17-19), and Tennessee Volunteers (Oct. 25-26).

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound backcourt sensation hasn't formally eliminated any suitors from his recruitment, which has seen Rippey rack up over 40 offers. But a list cut appears to be just around the corner.

"Next week, I'll be dropping a list of top schools that I'll be considering," Rippey told League Ready this week in the following posted interview. "I'll be cutting some schools out and keeping some schools. These schools that I'm cutting out, I won't be visiting. And then, my list will just be the schools I'm visiting in the fall, from August all the way up to November."

He did not specify how many programs will end up on his upcoming list. That said, one would think that all eight of the places he is set on visiting in the fall are pretty much locks to advance to the next round.

At No. 17 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, Deron Rippey Jr. stacks up at No. 2 among point guards in the cycle and No. 1 in New Jersey.

