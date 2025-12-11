Devon Marshall Earns Conference Recognition After Strong Senior Season

RALEIGH — The 2025 season included many highs and lows for the NC State defense. The group had one constant, though, and that was the stellar play of senior cornerback Devon Marshall. The veteran defensive back was rewarded for his efforts and named a Second-Team All-American by the Athletic.

Marshall was the lone representative from the Wolfpack on the Athletic's All-America teams and one of the only players from the ACC on the second team, as the other players played for College Football Playoff-bound Miami. While the defensive back didn't make the cut for the All-ACC honors, he still walked away with some recognition.

More on Marshall's breakout senior season

Sep 27, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack cornerback Devon Marshall (6) looks up to the scoreboard during the second half of the game against Virginia Tech Hokies at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The ACC closed its voting after the first 10 weeks for its All-Conference teams. That means Marshall's signature performance against Florida State was excluded from voting. While the cornerback had achieved a lot before that point, it was that performance that truly proved he could be a top defensive back in the nation, as he took on star FSU wideout Duce Robinson all night long.

The senior corner finished the game with six pass breakups and two interceptions, with the six breakups being a new single-game record for the Wolfpack. He was the first NC State defender with such a stat line since David Amerson in 2011. As for his mindset, the senior referred to himself as "Marshall Island" throughout most of the season, consistently drawing top receiving options and locking them down for the most part.

"I've been playing corner my whole life. I just like being on that island. I say 'Marshall Island,'" he said in October. "I just like the one-on-one matchups... I think it's just fun and I like the challenge."

Marshall answered the call all year long. He finished the regular season with 15 pass breakups, the most by any FBS cornerback, and ranked second among FBS corners in passes defended with 17. He walked away with ACC Player of the Week honors after the win over Florida State.

Nov 21, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive back Devon Marshall (6) blocks the ball away from Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) during the first half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

"Devon played his butt off, man," head coach Dave Doeren said after the win. "If he's not player of the week in the ACC, they ain't got blinders on because that was a hell of a performance by him."

Not only did Doeren get his wish, but now his top cornerback was recognized amongst the nation's best not just for one performance, but for a full season of impressive outings.

