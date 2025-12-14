Devon Marshall Gearing Up For Last Ride With the Wolfpack

RALEIGH — NC State earned a spot in a postseason bowl game and is set to make the trip down south to Tampa to participate in the Gasparilla Bowl. The Wolfpack is slated to face the Memphis Tigers in what will be the last game for many members of the program, whether that is due to graduation or the transfer portal.

One player who will suit up one last time is cornerback Devon Marshall. The standout defensive back finished the regular season by earning second team All-American honors from the Athletic, in large part because of a few clutch performances in NC State's 3-1 push through November. Marshall is ready to end his Wolfpack career on a high note with a win in Tampa.

Watch Marshall's Wednesday press conference

Finishing the fight

Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive back Devon Marshall (6) breaks up a pass intended for Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jordan Faison (6) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

As talks of other programs opting out of bowl season entirely increased over the last week, NC State followed its head coach Dave Doeren and his mindset about finishing the season with a win. The result of the Gasparilla Bowl clearly matters to the members of the Wolfpack program, from the coaching staff to many of the players. Marshall is among them.

"To me, it's my last game with this team, with my brothers, so I'm just gonna go out there and give them all for them," Marshall said.

Sep 27, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack cornerback Devon Marshall (6) looks up to the scoreboard during the second half of the game against Virginia Tech Hokies at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

As for his strong finish to the season, Marshall expected it all along. He declared himself as "Marshall Island" after a string of impressive performances in the early portions of the year. He doubled down on it and proved himself correct with an epic showing against Florida State and its star wideout, Duce Robinson. He recorded two interceptions and a six pass breakups in the Wolfpack's win.

"It felt good. It was definitely a goal of mine coming into the season to be recognized after the season as an All-American," Marshall said. "I take great pride in that. I wish I could've gotten the All-ACC, but it is what it is."

Devon Marshall vs. Duce Robinson and Florida State:



🐺 2 INTs

🐺 8 pass breakups

🐺 0 TDs allowed

🐺 7.7 passer rating allowed

🐺 14 targets

🐺 4 catches allowed pic.twitter.com/tpDZBZx1NY — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) November 22, 2025

As for that finishing stretch, Marshall jokingly credited it to cutting his hair, which made him faster. In reality, his growth as a defender was astonishing, but he believes a shift in his mindset allowed him to explode down the stretch.

"I think I definitely locked in the last three games. I wanted to finish the season strong," he said. "I had a few (pass breakups) going into the last three games and I just told myself I was going to finish the strong."

