Drake Thomas Carries Wolfpack Linebacker Legacy Forward

RALEIGH — NC State has a long list of successful NFL players who have gone on to represent the program well at the professional level. Those players have made a point of recognizing their roots and returning to the Wolfpack to support in some capacity, whether that's advice or even as coaches. One legacy that has particularly stuck out is the program's ability to produce linebackers.

That tradition has been particularly prevalent under head coach Dave Doeren, who just finished his 13th season leading the Pack. During that time, linebackers like Isaiah Moore and Payton Wilson have thrived for NC State, embodying the spirit of the program before taking it to the next level. The latest linebacker to take the "Hard, Tough, Together" mindset to the NFL is Drake Thomas, who awaits a shot at a Super Bowl ring with the Seattle Seahawks after winning in the NFC Divisional Round.

The Wolfpack spirit

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas (42) celebrates a tackle on Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is a sense of being the underdog at NC State. Some of that might stem from the fact the program primarily works with three and four-star recruits out of the yearly classes, developing them into quality players over time. Thomas arrived in Raleigh as the 19th-ranked player in North Carolina, according to Rivals, and had a lot to prove.

His older brother, Thayer, started the family's run through the NC State program as a walk-on wide receiver who blossomed into a nice player. Drake came next as an undersized, yet powerful linebacker. He flew around the field during his four seasons with the Wolfpack, tallying 136 solo tackles en route to some All-ACC finishes.

NFL Seattle Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The legacy left behind by Thomas helped Doeren and the NC State coaching staff continue to build upon the linebacker room with players like Caden Fordham and Sean Brown over the last two seasons and Wilson before those two. Thomas and Moore formed one of the most dominant linebacker tandems in the ACC during their time together.

Should Thomas and the Seahawks find a way to take down their division rival Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in the NFC Championship, he would have a chance to be the latest Super Bowl champion from NC State, joining offensive lineman Joe Thuney as the other well-known Wolfpack alum to hold the Lombardi Trophy.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack linebacker Caden Fordham (1) reacts to his tackle during the first half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Fordham's NFL future would likely have to mirror Thomas'. The latter worked his way from practice squad work to special teams to become a valuable contributor in Seattle. The path has been laid and the blueprint has been shown to Fordham and other NC State linebackers. Will he be able to capitalize?

