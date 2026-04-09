Duke Scott Solidifying Role as NC State's Top Running Back

RALEIGH — Replacing star running back Hollywood Smothers was always going to be a difficult task for NC State. Luckily for the Wolfpack, the change-of-pace back that it already had in the building looked ready for a larger role.

Duke Scott thrived in his opportunities as a redshirt freshman during the 2025 season. Now, he's confident he can do even more with the Pack in his first season as a full-time starting player. It's a different role for the young tailback, but there's a sense of confidence both in himself and from the coaching staff around him, indicating it's his time to shine in Raleigh.

A whole new world

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Jayden Scott (4) runs after a catch against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

This time in 2025, Scott was just learning what his role would look like as first-year offensive coordinator Kurt Roper installed his new scheme and playbook for the Wolfpack, built more around star players like Smothers, quarterback CJ Bailey and tight end Justin Joly. Smothers was a good reference for Scott during spring and fall camp, pushing him more and more. Now, that's Scott's job.

"It's a different mindset, now that I have the lead role," Scott said. "It's more of a situation where I'm trying to build my leadership quality and, of course, still develop as much as I can. That's really been the biggest emphasis for me, that leadership quality."

Nov 1, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Jayden Scott (4) runs the ball around Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker E.J. Lightsey (2) during the first quarter at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

As a redshirt freshman, Scott rushed for 595 yards and four touchdowns. His signature moment came against Georgia Tech, when he toted the rock 24 times for 196 yards and a touchdown against the No. 8 Yellow Jackets. Right then and there, head coach Dave Doeren and the rest of the staff knew they had their running back of the future, as Scott more than filled the void left by an injured Smothers. Now, it's a different challenge being assigned to the tailback.

"Now his development is not just playing, it's leading," Doeren said of his running back. "He's a very quiet, soft-spoken guy, so the challenge I've given to Duke is now to take his voice to another level with his teammates and to be able to utilize the platform he's created with his work ethic and with his talent with his production on the field."

Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Jayden Scott (4) returns a kick in the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images | Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images

Having been the change-of-pace back in 2025, Scott knows the toll the body takes from being in the lead role. He's already started preparing for more physicality and contact during the offseason to ensure he is available for as many snaps as possible during the 2026 season.

"It's similar to high school... Not necessarily the same, but it's more of a situation where I know I'm stronger and faster than these guys," Scott said. "Physically, that's what last year showed me, so this year I'm just trying to get faster, get stronger and just getting ready to finish my runs."

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Davion Gause (37) carries the ball against the Syracuse Orange in the third quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Scott won't be alone in his running back duties, as the Wolfpack brought in some support through the transfer portal. Davion Gause made a shock move following the 2025 season, transferring from North Carolina to NC State for a chance to play with his old high school teammate, Bailey. Having Gause around is taking off some of the pressure, as he's also been forged in the fires of the ACC.

"He's a great back. He's going to be a great one-two punch, like a complementary back for me," Scott said about his new teammate. "... We're going to have a great room this year."