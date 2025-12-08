Elite 2028 Small Forward Speaks on NC State Visit

Since taking over as NC State’s head coach in March, Will Wade has done an impressive job on the recruiting trail. Under Wade, the Wolfpack have already secured commitments from two 2026 prospects, and are actively targeting recruits in future classes as well.

One of those recruits is a four-star 2028 small forward prospect who recently took a visit with the Wolfpack and spoke on his experience in Raleigh.

Four-Star 2028 Small-Forward Details Visit with NC State

Last weekend, NC State hosted Will Brunson, a four-star small forward prospect from Rutgers Prep in Somerset, New Jersey, on a visit.

While he’s only a sophomore at Rutgers Prep, Brunson has already established himself as one of the top recruits in the 2028 class with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 40 overall player nationally, the No. 10 small forward, and the No. 2 prospect from New Jersey.

NC State has been interested in Brunson throughout his recruitment, and was finally able to get him on campus for an official visit on Dec. 6. After his trip to Raleigh, he spoke about the experience with The Wolfpacker’s Noah Fleischman.

Brunson explained to Fleischman that he enjoyed his trip and that everyone he met had shown him hospitality during his visit.

“It was cool. I really liked it down there,” Brunson told Fleischman. “The people down there had a lot of hospitality, so it was really cool.”

His visit took place during NC State’s game against UNC Asheville, and the young small forward spent most of his time with Wolfpack general manager Andrew Slater.

Brunson told Fleischman that he enjoyed hanging out with Slater and talking basketball with him.

“It was good [talking with Slater],” Brunson said to Fleischman. “He’s a basketball mind, just like me. We were talking about the game, other players and things like that.”

After his visit, NC State extended an offer to Brunson. They are the eighth Division I team to do so, joining programs like Syracuse, Auburn, and Rutgers.

Currently, Rutgers has the best chance to win the New Jersey native’s recruitment, with Rivals’ recruiting prediction machine giving the Scarlett Knights a 44.9% chance of landing him.

However, the Wolfpack is a close second with a 39.3% chance. There’s still likely a long way to go before Brunson makes a decision, but NC State has at least established itself as a contender to secure a commitment from the four-star forward.

