Film Observations From Virginia Tech's 1-3 Start
NC State's next opponent might be the weakest of the season to date. Virginia Tech enters the Week 5 matchup against the Wolfpack with a 1-3 record and an interim head coach after the program moved on from Brent Pry after three straight losses.
Now led by Philip Montgomery, a former head coach at Tulsa and the team's offensive coordinator, the Hokies are starting from scratch with a 0-0 record in the ACC.
On the latest episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, hosts Tucker Sennett and Daniel Rios discuss the Hokies' start to the season, some of the things that have stood out on the film from their losses and the key players.
Watch the episode here
NC State head coach Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack spent the week preparing for Virginia Tech, trying to diagnose some of the things mentioned on the podcast. Doeren spoke to the media Thursday afternoon about the matchup.
Here is a partial transcript of his availability:
On the Wolfpack's preparation for playing in inclement weather and whether the team has a game plan for bad conditions
- Doeren: "We do. I coached in the hurricane game (2016 vs Notre Dame) and so I've been around bad conditions a time or two. Our first scrimmage in fall camp this year was in the rain. We do wet ball drills on Thursdays, so that's part of what we always do."
- "It depends on how bad the rain is. If it's just a normal rain, then we play ball. If it's torrential, then you've got to be able to adjust. Obviously, the game plans on both sides can change, so we've just got to be ready for that."
On quarterback CJ Bailey's leadership after the Duke loss
- Doeren: "Leadership is most important after a setback. Adversity brings out the true leaders in the team. It also brings out the doubters, the boo birds and all the other things. So, inside the walls of the Murphy Center, those who are being leaders have to be at their best during those types of situations. CJ definitely stepped up. All of our guys that are on the leadership council, when called upon to make sure their position groups understand how important discipline is in a football game."
