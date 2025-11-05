Five-Star Recruit Spotted at NC State’s Season Opener
Looking ahead to the Class of 2027, NC State knew they'd want to get an early jump on Jordan Page. Page, a 6'5'' 180-pound shooting guard, is the No. 1 shooting guard in the entire class. He's a Top-10 recruit in the Class of '27 and is North Carolina's top player.
Currently playing for Broughton High School in Raleigh, NC, Page is no stranger to North Carolina. He's been offered by the top schools in the stage, including Duke, UNC, and NC State. Georgetown has also thrown an offer his way, one of many expected to come for one of the top guards in the entire class.
19,119 fans packed the Lenovo Center as Page sat and watched the Wolfpack's dominant 114-66 win over NC Central. It wasn't one of those wins that was impressive because it came against a top opponent, but in game one, it proved just how efficient Will Wade's team can be.
NC State Continues To Host Top Recruits
When looking at the Class of 2026, Page is among the top names like Deron Rippey Jr. and Dylan Mingo. Wade, who's hosting both five-star players in two weeks, also played host to Page in the same timeframe. This was far from an official visit, but it gave the guard a look into what could be his future home.
Page is far from deciding where he'll play in 2027, but NC State is off to a hot start by bringing him to a game. Their first four are all at home, and there's a possibility they could bring Page back later in the year when they host the likes of No. 19 Kansas, No. 25 UNC, or No. 6 Duke.
Any combination of those games, should the outcome go their way, would be a massive boost in landing the five-star player. Wade is no stranger to putting his neck on the line to land a top recruit. His Class of 2026 speaks for itself, and he's far from done.
NC State's Season Outlook
Those aforementioned three games are just a few of the ranked teams NC State is playing this season. They'll do battle with No. 20 Auburn and No. 11 Louisville, though who knows where these teams will be ranked come later in the season.
The Wolfpack play Auburn and Kansas in 10 days in early Dec. They will also participate in the Southwest Maui Invitational, which begins on Nov 24 against Seton Hall. On Dec 21, they're playing Ole Miss at the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, NC.
Want more NC State content during the 2025 season? Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again. Want to reach out with questions about the Wolfpack? Send an email to wolfpackonsi@gmail.com to potentially be featured on mailbag stories in the future.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.