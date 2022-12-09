Anae Reportedly Heading To NC State As New OC

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, the offensive coordinator at NC State will be quite familiar with calling offenses in the ACC.

Thamel has reported that the Wolfpack will turn to Robert Anae as its next offensive coordinator. Anae is leaving Syracuse, where he spent the past season in the same capacity with the Orange.

Anae replaces Time Beck, who left NC State to become the head coach at Coastal Carolina.

Prior to his lone season with Syracuse, Anae was the offensive coordinator at Virginia from 2016-21 under Bronco Mendenhall, who was also his boss at Brigham Young University prior to arriving in Charlottesville.

Anae, who is of Samoan descent and grew up in Hawaii, started his coaching career in 1986 as a graduate assistant at the University of Hawaii. He played collegiately at BYU from 1981-1984 and was a member of the Cougars' 1984 national championship squad.

Since 1996, has coached at the Division 1 level -- including stops as a position coach at Boise State, UNLV, Texas Tech, and Arizona. Anae was an offensive coordinator at BYU from 2005-2010 and again from 2013-2015 prior to following Mendenhall to Virginia.

Robert Anae prior to a game as BYU's offensive coordinator in 2014. Anae is reportedly set to become NC State's next offensive coordinator after the departure of Tim Beck. © Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

