SI

Patrick Mahomes Sent Pumped Social-Media Message to Texas Tech After Big 12 Title

The ex-Red Raiders quarterback seems thrilled about his old team.

Patrick Andres

Patrick Mahomes (right) watched Texas Tech reach unprecedented heights Saturday.
Patrick Mahomes (right) watched Texas Tech reach unprecedented heights Saturday. / Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Patrick Mahomes couldn't lead Texas Tech to a Big 12 title while there. Neither could Kliff Kingsbury, B.J. Symons, Graham Harrell, or any number of Red Raiders stars.

It was Behren Morton who led Texas Tech to a conference championship Saturday, teaming with a devastating defense to smash No. 11 BYU 34–7. After the game, Mahomes took to social media to celebrate the victory.

"Proud of them boys! Big 12 Champs! Congrats!" Mahomes wrote. "Job not done!!!"

The win gave the Red Raiders their first conference title since 1994, when they split the Southwest Conference title five ways and made the Cotton Bowl under the old Bowl Coalition system. Their last outright conference title came in 1955, when they won the long-defunct Border Conference under coach DeWitt Weaver.

Texas Tech will learn its College Football Playoff fate Sunday; a first-round bye will likely send it to its first major bowl game in decades.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/College Football