Patrick Mahomes Sent Pumped Social-Media Message to Texas Tech After Big 12 Title
Future Hall of Fame quarterback Patrick Mahomes couldn't lead Texas Tech to a Big 12 title while there. Neither could Kliff Kingsbury, B.J. Symons, Graham Harrell, or any number of Red Raiders stars.
It was Behren Morton who led Texas Tech to a conference championship Saturday, teaming with a devastating defense to smash No. 11 BYU 34–7. After the game, Mahomes took to social media to celebrate the victory.
"Proud of them boys! Big 12 Champs! Congrats!" Mahomes wrote. "Job not done!!!"
The win gave the Red Raiders their first conference title since 1994, when they split the Southwest Conference title five ways and made the Cotton Bowl under the old Bowl Coalition system. Their last outright conference title came in 1955, when they won the long-defunct Border Conference under coach DeWitt Weaver.
Texas Tech will learn its College Football Playoff fate Sunday; a first-round bye will likely send it to its first major bowl game in decades.