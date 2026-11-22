Interim Head Coach Todd Goebbel’s Wolfpack earned its first road win of the season and snapped a two-game losing streak.

It’s a Homecoming Party for Bailey and Gause

While Philip Rivers waits in the wings to take control of this team, Goebbel has worked hard to keep his Wolfpack focused amid the distractions.



“You know, congratulations,” Goebbel said earlier this week. “We all know how important he is to this university, but my focus is strictly on Florida State and these kids and this coaching staff that will continue to be that way. We’re going to keep focused on Florida State and these kids finishing out the season the right way.”

Finishing the season the right way included a dominant performance from State’s offense led by CJ Bailey (QB) and Davion Gause (RB).



Bailey completed 23 of 36 for 292 yards and 3 touchdowns. Gause led all ball carriers with 134 yards rushing and also caught 5 passes for 71 total yards.

A special homecoming indeed. pic.twitter.com/sZQmXSQ1Nn — NC State Football (@PackFootball) November 22, 2026

The pair grew up playing together in South Florida, dating back to their youth football days and then in high school while attending Chaminade-Madonna in Hollywood, Florida.



It was a homecoming party that NC State was fortunate to be included in.

party in the locker roommm 😁 pic.twitter.com/IWxP0jrl7q — NC State Football (@PackFootball) November 22, 2026

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NC State’s Defense Stands Tall

The Wolfpack outgained the Seminoles 464 to 283 yards and dominated time of possession, 36:38 to 23:22.



Most impressive is that neither Bailey nor his teammates had any turnovers this week. The Wolfpack had been prone to committing turnovers in most games this season.

Credit also needs to go to NC State’s defense, which shut Florida State out in the second half. Jackson Vick (CB) and Brian Nelson II (CB) each picked off FSU’s Ashton Daniels (QB), helping to secure the victory for the Wolfpack.



Similar to NC State, Florida State is in a bit of a transition. The program looks to make a coaching hire soon after firing Mike Norvell earlier this season.

FSU is no longer a dominant college football program. It has lost its luster over the last decade.



The Wolfpack have now won five straight over the Seminoles, dating back to Nov. 14, 2020.

Quiet night at the Doak. pic.twitter.com/yt25zxGU99 — NC State Football (@PackFootball) November 22, 2026

Andre Cherry’s Quick Thoughts

Perhaps NC State is saving its best work for the end of the season. If that’s the case, the Wolfpack still have a shot to earn a bowl berth with a victory against UNC this weekend.



A bowl game would feel like a sweet reward for a team that has been to hell and back this season.

NC State hits the road to Chapel Hill this weekend to face a Tar Heels team that is on a 2-game losing streak.



The Wolfpack are winners of the last five games over North Carolina.