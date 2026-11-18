The small event was filled with family, friends, school administrators, and current and former players.

A Full Circle Moment

“I have to believe that Coach Chuck Amato’s smiling right now,” Rivers said on Monday. I can hear him now, how fired up he would be and how fired up he was leading the program in those years.”



Rivers certainly looked and sounded the part, dressed sharply in a charcoal colored suit, red tie, and a Wolfpack Tuffy head pin on his lapel.

Getting settled in 📸 pic.twitter.com/6vwKV8K5yt — NC State Football (@PackFootball) November 16, 2026

We’ve grown accustomed to seeing Rivers as an NFL player over his stellar 18-year career, and more recently as a high school coach, but to see this clean-cut, all-business version of Rivers who is stepping into the head coaching position at his alma mater, feels like a full-circle moment for everyone close to the NC State program.



“Coach Rivers knows what the Wolfpack means to people because he is one of us,” NC State Chancellor Kevin Howell said. “He knows what’s embedded in our DNA because he embodies it from the heart: the tenacity and integrity. Our NC State family, our pack, don’t ever forget how we’re built. We’re built just different.”

At 44, Rivers is a living, breathing reminder of how much time has passed since NC State was last relevant. After all, he was the last quarterback to deliver an 11-3 record for the Wolfpack in 2002. Those 11 wins are one of one, a program record that hasn’t ever been reached again.



NC State is eager to see if Rivers can sustain that type of success again as head coach.

Rivers Has The Vision

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Chancellor Howell mentioned that NC State’s goals are to win championships and help develop its student-athletes into better players, students, and athletes.



“Philip Rivers is the right person to be our next head football coach at NC State,” said AD Boo Corrigan on Monday. “From our first conversation to the one when I offered him the job, his passion for football, his enthusiasm for this opportunity, and his belief in what NC State can become was evident. And what was also evident is the love of Wolfpack Nation has for Coach Rivers.”

Meant to be. pic.twitter.com/YYhZHCDCjK — NC State Football (@PackFootball) November 16, 2026

Rivers didn’t shy away from acknowledging the elephant in the room regarding his lack of college coaching experience, but he pointed to his head, heart, and eyes as reasons why he believes he will be effective at the job.



“I have this vision of what this thing’s going to look like in the coming years, and I don’t have the manual, and I don’t have the book, and I don’t have the past years, past years in college or the NFL to say, ' Here we go, this is what we’re about to put together,” Rivers said. “But I have it right here, and I have it right here, and I’ve seen it right here of what it’s going to look like.”

Now NC State Begins

Rivers promised that his program would have a relentless pursuit of victory. He shared the Latin phrase “Nunc Coepi” during his speech, which translates to “Now I begin.”



“We always talk about finish, but we better dang sure start,” Rivers said. “And you get up, and you begin again and again and again after that pursuit of victory. The cool part about it is you’re striving for victory, and you’ll never get there. So you’re going to keep beginning again, because if the goal is just to win on a Saturday, we all know you can win a game on Saturday and not be at your best. So we can’t be satisfied with that, and we got to begin again in that chase for victory.”

The celebration hit all the right feelings, but now the hard work begins. Rivers sounds like he’s ready for the challenge.



“That energy is going to build, and we’re going to have developed the process and the mental toughness and the camaraderie and the connection so that when we do kick it off on August 28, we can handle whatever comes our way,” Rivers said. “The prosperity, the adversity, and we’ll do it all together. We’ll all do it together one day at a time. It’s nunc coepi, nunc coepi, nunc coepi, man.”

Follow me on Twitter @Cherry_Pickin and listen to The CherryPickin Podcast.