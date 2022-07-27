Clemson picked to win ACC, NC State tabbed to finish second in Atlantic

A preseason poll of media members has named Clemson as its favorite to win the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference. The Tigers have won six of the last seven league titles.

Last season Clemson reached double-digits in wins for the 11th straight time. The Tigers finished just short of winning the Atlantic Division and ACC title for a seventh straight season.

NC State was picked to finished second in the Atlantic Division.

Clemson was picked to win the ACC championship on 103 ballots. NC State picked up 38 votes, followed by Miami with eight and Wake Forest with four. Pitt (3), Virginia (3), Florida State (2), North Carolina (2), and Boston College (1) also received votes.



In the Atlantic Division, Clemson picked up 111 first-place votes and 1,080 total points. NC State had up 44 first-place votes while accumulating 959 points. Atlantic Division champ Wake Forest (six first-place votes, 783 points) was picked for a third-place finish this season, followed by Louisville (591), Florida State (two first-place votes, 509), Boston College (one first-place vote, 469), and Syracuse (201).



In the Coastal, Miami received 98 first-place votes and 1,036 total points. ACC champion Pitt (38 first-place votes) received 911 points, followed by North Carolina (18 first-place votes, 823 points) and Virginia (six first-place votes, 667 points). Virginia Tech (three first-place votes, 592 points), Georgia Tech (one first-place vote, 343 points), and Duke (220 points) closed out the division.



The two division winners will meet in the 2022 ACC Football Championship Game on Saturday, December 3, at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium.

ACC Preseason Poll

Overall Champion

Clemson - 103

NC State - 38

Miami - 8

Wake Forest - 4

Pitt – 3

Virginia - 3

Florida State - 2

North Carolina - 2

Boston College - 1



Atlantic Division

(First-place votes in parenthesis)

Clemson (111) - 1,080

NC State (44) - 959

Wake Forest (6) - 783

Louisville - 591

Florida State (2) - 509

Boston College (1) - 469

Syracuse - 201



Coastal Division

(First-place votes in parenthesis)

Miami (98) – 1,036

Pitt (38) - 911

North Carolina (18) - 823

Virginia (6) - 667

Virginia Tech (3) - 592

Georgia Tech (1) - 343

Duke - 220

Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!

Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).