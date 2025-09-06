All Wolfpack

NC State vs. Virginia Live Game Thread

NC State host's Virginia for it's second straight home game to start off the 2025 college football season. It's a rare non-conference matchup between the two ACC teams, and both are looking to build off week one wins over group of five teams.

Daniel Rios

Aug 28, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren looks on during the warmups prior to the game against East Carolina Pirates at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
RALEIGH, NC -- North Carolina State will face off against Virginia in a rare non-conference matchup between the two ACC teams. The Wolfpack are coming off a mini-bye after beating East Carolina on Aug. 28 with a score of 24-17. The Cavaliers are fresh off a throttling of Coastal Carolina 48-7.

NC State's record against Virginia is 36-21-1 all time. In the Dave Doeren era the team is 3-0 against the Cavaliers with the most recent matchup coming in the 2023 season. The Wolfpack won the matchup 24-21 in Charlottesville.

The game is set to kick off at 12 P.M. EST in front of another sold out crowd at Carter-Finely Stadium and can be watched on ESPN2.

Make sure to follow along for updates throughout the game.

Game Thread

START OF THE FIRST QUARTER:

NC State won the toss and deferred; UVA will receive.

PENALTY: UVA False Start on Dakota Twitty (5). Five yard penalty UVA now on it's on 34

SCORING UPDATE: J'mari Taylor runs up the middle for a 39-yard touchdown. UVA leads 7-0.

SCORING UPDATE: CJ Bailey rushes down the sideline for a 30-yard touchdown. NC State ties it up at 7-7.

SCORING UPDATE: J'Mari Tayler runs left for a 9-yard touchdown. It's his second touchdown of the day, and UVA retakes the lead 14-7

END OF FIRST QUARTER: UVA leads 14-7. NC State has the ball on the UVA 28.

SCORING UPDATE: CJ Bailey finds Noah Rogers down the seam for a 27-yard touchdown. NC State ties it up at 14

PUNT: Chandler Morris was pressured on third down and it resulted in an incompletion. UVA punts to the NC State 20

PUNT: Bailey pressured on a boot rollout, made two guys miss, dbut was still short of the line to gain. NC State punts to the UVA 29

PENALTY: Morris found Twitty for a 36-yard gain, but holding on UVA (Drake Metcalf). Ball now on the UVA 19

PENALTY: Xavier Brown ran for a 10-yard gain during the play NC State's Ronnie Royal III called for a face mask. Ball now on the NC State 43

SCORING UPDATE: Will Bettridge drills a 29-yard field goal giving UVA the lead 17-14

PUNT: Bailey's pass to Wesley Grimes is incomplete. NC State punts and Cam Ross takes it 48-yards to the NC State 27

TWO-MINUTE TIMEOUT

SCORING UPDATE: Morris finds Sage Ennis on a crosser for a 3-yard touchdown. UVA extends it's lead 24-14.

END OF FIRST HALF: UVA leads NC State 24-14

Daniel Rios graduated from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His deep passion for sports has taken him to positions at ESPN and Cronkite News. Currently, he serves as the Assistant Beat Writer for the North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.

