NC State vs. Virginia Live Game Thread
RALEIGH, NC -- North Carolina State will face off against Virginia in a rare non-conference matchup between the two ACC teams. The Wolfpack are coming off a mini-bye after beating East Carolina on Aug. 28 with a score of 24-17. The Cavaliers are fresh off a throttling of Coastal Carolina 48-7.
NC State's record against Virginia is 36-21-1 all time. In the Dave Doeren era the team is 3-0 against the Cavaliers with the most recent matchup coming in the 2023 season. The Wolfpack won the matchup 24-21 in Charlottesville.
The game is set to kick off at 12 P.M. EST in front of another sold out crowd at Carter-Finely Stadium and can be watched on ESPN2.
Make sure to follow along for updates throughout the game.
Game Thread
START OF THE FIRST QUARTER:
NC State won the toss and deferred; UVA will receive.
PENALTY: UVA False Start on Dakota Twitty (5). Five yard penalty UVA now on it's on 34
SCORING UPDATE: J'mari Taylor runs up the middle for a 39-yard touchdown. UVA leads 7-0.
SCORING UPDATE: CJ Bailey rushes down the sideline for a 30-yard touchdown. NC State ties it up at 7-7.
SCORING UPDATE: J'Mari Tayler runs left for a 9-yard touchdown. It's his second touchdown of the day, and UVA retakes the lead 14-7
END OF FIRST QUARTER: UVA leads 14-7. NC State has the ball on the UVA 28.
SCORING UPDATE: CJ Bailey finds Noah Rogers down the seam for a 27-yard touchdown. NC State ties it up at 14
PUNT: Chandler Morris was pressured on third down and it resulted in an incompletion. UVA punts to the NC State 20
PUNT: Bailey pressured on a boot rollout, made two guys miss, dbut was still short of the line to gain. NC State punts to the UVA 29
PENALTY: Morris found Twitty for a 36-yard gain, but holding on UVA (Drake Metcalf). Ball now on the UVA 19
PENALTY: Xavier Brown ran for a 10-yard gain during the play NC State's Ronnie Royal III called for a face mask. Ball now on the NC State 43
SCORING UPDATE: Will Bettridge drills a 29-yard field goal giving UVA the lead 17-14
PUNT: Bailey's pass to Wesley Grimes is incomplete. NC State punts and Cam Ross takes it 48-yards to the NC State 27
TWO-MINUTE TIMEOUT
SCORING UPDATE: Morris finds Sage Ennis on a crosser for a 3-yard touchdown. UVA extends it's lead 24-14.