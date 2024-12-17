Dave Doeren Teases UNC Over NC State Football Comfort in Chapel Hill
NC State football has won four straight against archrival UNC. Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren is 8-4 in the series, including a 5-1 record in the Tar Heels' Kenan Memorial Stadium.
Nevertheless, UNC football is dominating headlines — and seems sure to do so for the foreseeable future — due to the program hiring a six-time Super Bowl champion head coach in the 72-year-old Bill Belichick last week.
So, in addressing coaches gathered at Carter-Finley Stadium for a press conference on Monday ahead of this weekend's North Carolina High School Athletic Association championship games, it's understandable that the 53-year-old Doeren didn't pass up a prime opportunity to remind them of his Wolfpack's recent prowess in the ever-heated rivalry, particularly in Chapel Hill.
"I do like your stadium too," Doeren said with a grin, looking to his right at NCHSAA communications director and UNC alum Brandon Moree, after noting he's thankful that Carter-Finley and Kenan are the venues for this weekend's showdowns. "I'm three in a row winning over there, just so you know..."
In fairness to the Tar Heels, NC State's winning streak at UNC stands at only two games. However, seeing that the Wolfpack has emerged victorious in five of its past six 23-mile trips to "Carter-Finley West" Kenan Stadium, it's no wonder his facts appeared to go unchecked by those in attendance.
The 1A and 3A title bouts kick off in Carter-Finley on Saturday. Kenan hosts the 4A championship on Friday night and 2A clash on Saturday.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football news.