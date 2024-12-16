NC State Football Legend Bill Cowher Forecasts UNC 'Pipeline to NFL'
Obviously, there's a natural bond between Super Bowl champion head coaches. So, on that note, it's no surprise that NC State football product and Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl XL leader Bill Cowher holds newly hired UNC football head coach and six-time New England Patriots Lombardi Trophy orchestrator Bill Belichick in high regard.
But during Sunday's NFL on CBS broadcast, the 67-year-old Cowher, still NC State's single-season record holder in tackles (195 in 1978), didn't forget to point out one exception to his enthusiasm when it comes to the 72-year-old Belichick's efforts in Chapel Hill.
"Well, I think the one thing with Bill Belichick, he's a football coach," Bill Cowher explained to his colleagues. "He didn't want to sit out another year. And he was not going to get the opportunity in, maybe, the NFL. And he had to make a decision on college...I think he became kind of enthralled into that situation. And I think he'll be good for the game.
"You talk about what he brings to it. I learned two things from Bill Belichick: about humility and respect for the game. And humility and respect are two things I think that young college football players will like.
"It's gonna be a pipeline to the NFL. I hope he stays. He didn't come to leave. And I wish him nothing but the best — except when they play NC State."
The Tar Heels need help against the Pack. As things stand, NC State football has won four straight against its archrival and seven of the past nine in the series, including the 35-30 road victory to ensure Mack Brown's UNC football tenure ended with a loss just over two weeks ago.
