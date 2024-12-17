NC State Football Extends Offer to Another Tight End in Portal
Elon junior Cody Hardy is now on the NC State football portal wishlist. The 6-foot-5, 271-pound tight end revealed his offer from Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack late Sunday night.
Perhaps it's no coincidence that the offer to Hardy surfaced around the same time as reports that two-year South Carolina tight end Connor Cox called off his Wolfpack visit in favor of touring Bill Belichick's UNC football program this week.
Hardy, who has one year of eligibility remaining wherever he lands, was initially set to visit Alabama on Wednesday but will now check out NC State instead. Plus, since formally entering the transfer portal last Monday, the Monroe, N.C., native has racked up offers from Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, Memphis, Houston, Mississippi State, Illinois, and Auburn.
Doeren and his crew remain the most recent new suitor in the Cody Hardy sweepstakes.
As a junior, the 21-year-old, a notably seasoned pass- and run-blocker, was on the field for 437 snaps across his 11 appearances for an Elon Phoenix squad that finished 6-6 overall. He caught six passes for 36 yards and one touchdown this season after tallying 27 yards on four receptions between his 11 sophomore outings.
NC State football is still seeking its first transfer prize at any position this cycle.
