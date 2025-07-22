Dave Doeren's Wolfpack Looking For Impact from Key Returners
This 2025 season, NC State is looking for a big redemtion season. With a tough schedule ahead in the ACC, they will need all their upcoming and returning players to produce this year.
The first key returning player is sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey. He had an outstanding first year and is looking to improve and build on it. This dual-threat quarterback ran the ball 99 times for 279 yards. Bailey threw 64.9% in 2024, attempting 302 throws while completing 196. If Bailey can make the improvement NC State hopes for, he can be a top quarterback in the ACC
Another key returner is NC State's strong junior running back Kendrick Raphael. Raphael, returning for his third season, has been consistently reliable throughout his career with the Wolfpack. He is the complement to Bailey in their deadly backfield. In 2023, Raphael ran for 309 yards on 67 carries. Last year, he rushed for 425 yards on 78 carries. That is almost a whole yard more, averaged per rush, than in 2023. With this improvement, who knows what's next for this kid?
These two players are the driving force behind the Wolfpack offense. Their chemistry and connection make them a nightmare for defenses to gameplan on.
An additional part for their offense returning is tight end Justin Joly. He is a solid player and a crucial piece to their flowing offense. Watching their games it seems like he was a part of every play they ran.
Not only is NV State's offense looking promising this year due to these returners, but their defense has some big names as well.
An NC State player who makes the opponent's team quarterback's life miserable in the pocket is edge rusher Travali Price. Price did not have the most promising start to his career, but he has been a weapon on their defense recently. In his junior year, he had 37 tackles, including 13 solo tackles and 3.5 sacks.
With NC State improving their d-line over this offseason Price is expected to make a major leap to his senior team and lead their defense all season long.
NC State's core is young; their quarterback is a sophomore, and their running back is a junior. The Wolfpack is building off this young talent and transforming these players into machines. The year-to-year improvements from these guys are easy to spot, highlighting how effective this coaching staff is with their players. If NC State wants to reach a bowl game, these returners are crucial to that, and they need to lead the rest of the pack all season long.