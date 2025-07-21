NC State Football Has a Tough Schedule in 2025
With the NCAA Football Season coming back next month, there is a lot of excitement around the country for a lot of teams and every college. It is a time that fans will sit down and watch their favorite college go to work on the grind iron on most Saturdays. It is a good time of the year, and it is almost here.
For the NC State Wolfpack football team they are trying to bounce back after a disappointing 2024 college season. They entered last season with high hopes, and they came up short with those expectations. They had an up-and-down year in 2024, where you saw some flashes about what this team can look like when it is all clicking for them.
The one thing that hurt the Wolfpack last season was that they were not about to find consistency when it came down to winning games. They will come off big wins, then follow it with a bad performance the next week. If they want to win more games in 2025, they are going to have to find consistency in winning consecutive weeks.
The Wolfpack finished with a 6-7 overall record but they now turn their eyes to the 2025 season and will try to get back on track and have a much better season in 2025.
Next season, the Wolfpack will face a tough schedule. But they will be ready for it and the challenge it presents. It is going to be good to see what the team does when they face off against the big school but we also are going to like to see if they are dominating the opponents that they should be. It is going to be critical to get off to a good start to the season.
“I think the biggest thing is that you look at the schedule and there are not a ton of easy winnable games. Your thought process going into the season is like if there is a team, there are three to four teams where you get wins,” said Cory Smith of CBS Sports.
“Two of the first four games being on the road, not an easy start in the schedule for NC State. Then going to Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, and Miami. I think the expectations for NC State right now are getting to 8-4, and one of those wins has to be a notable one. If you can find a way to win one of those games, that might be enough.”