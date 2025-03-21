All Wolfpack

Early NC State Football Recruiting Target Visiting Wolfpack Once Again

ShaMar Chilton is a candidate to become the first 2027 NC State football commit.

Matt Giles

NC State football
Westland High School (Ohio) edge rusher ShaMar Chilton, who has already checked out the Wolfpack once, is set to arrive in Raleigh for another NC State football visit on Friday.

The 6-foot-1, 230-pound promising prep revealed his plans via the following post on social media earlier this week:

As a mere sophomore last season, ShaMar Chilton recorded 56 tackles, 27 for a loss, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery for a Westland Cougars squad that finished 8-3 overall and 6-1 in conference play.

For the time being, Chilton does not have a rating or ranking by his name on major recruiting sites. But that is the case for the bulk of 2027 prospects at this early juncture in the cycle.

Meanwhile, with most of their focus on undecided 2026 talents, 13th-year NC State football head coach and his cohorts have yet to reel in their first recruiting prize on the 2027 trail.

Matt Giles
