All Wolfpack

NC State Football Product Aids Huge Wolfpack Recruiting Effort

The NC State football staff and a recent Wolfpack star welcomed in-state four-star Ebenezer Ewetade back to Raleigh.

Matt Giles

NC State football
NC State football / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former NC State football defensive end Davin Vann, getting ready to potentially hear his name at the NFL Draft in late April, was on hand with the Wolfpack on Tuesday, evidently chipping in with the program's pursuit of a heralded nearby 2026 edge rusher in South Garner High School (N.C.) four-star Ebenezer Ewetade.

ALSO READ: NC State Hosts Premier In-State 2026 Linebacker Leo Delaney

As the 6-foot-4, 230-pound Ewetade captioned the following photo of him and Vann, his unofficial visit in Raleigh coincided with an NC State football spring practice:


Earlier this month, Ewetade announced a top five of NC State, Florida State, Georgia, Alabama, and Notre Dame.

For now, NC State is the only one of those primary contenders that hasn't locked in an official visit. Ewetade will check out Florida State beginning on May 30 before touring Georgia, Alabama, and Notre Dame on consecutive weekends in June.

He currently stacks up at No. 152 overall, No. 16 at his position, and No. 10 among North Carolina prospects on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.

Meanwhile, 13th-year Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren and his cohorts have reeled in four pledges in the 2026 cycle, boasting the No. 53-ranked collection in the country, per 247Sports.

ALSO READ: Wolfpack Advances Another Step for Four-Star Jamarcus Whyce

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football