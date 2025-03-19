NC State Football Product Aids Huge Wolfpack Recruiting Effort
Former NC State football defensive end Davin Vann, getting ready to potentially hear his name at the NFL Draft in late April, was on hand with the Wolfpack on Tuesday, evidently chipping in with the program's pursuit of a heralded nearby 2026 edge rusher in South Garner High School (N.C.) four-star Ebenezer Ewetade.
As the 6-foot-4, 230-pound Ewetade captioned the following photo of him and Vann, his unofficial visit in Raleigh coincided with an NC State football spring practice:
Earlier this month, Ewetade announced a top five of NC State, Florida State, Georgia, Alabama, and Notre Dame.
For now, NC State is the only one of those primary contenders that hasn't locked in an official visit. Ewetade will check out Florida State beginning on May 30 before touring Georgia, Alabama, and Notre Dame on consecutive weekends in June.
He currently stacks up at No. 152 overall, No. 16 at his position, and No. 10 among North Carolina prospects on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
Meanwhile, 13th-year Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren and his cohorts have reeled in four pledges in the 2026 cycle, boasting the No. 53-ranked collection in the country, per 247Sports.
