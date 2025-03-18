NC State Football Now Hosting Premier In-State Linebacker
Providence Day School (N.C.) four-star linebacker Leo Delaney is touring the NC State football facilities on Tuesday before remaining on Tobacco Road for a visit with Bill Belichick and the UNC Tar Heels on Wednesday, the coveted junior advertised via social media on Monday.
The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Delaney currently stacks up at No. 132 overall and No. 8 among inside linebackers on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. He holds offers from roughly three dozen schools, including several top-tier recruiting teams in Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Michigan, Florida, Florida State, Texas A&M, Penn State, and Oregon.
Delaney took an unofficial visit to Michigan over the weekend and was at Clemson earlier this month.
Plus, he has locked in June official visits to Michigan, Clemson, and Tennessee. Those scheduled trips point to the Wolverines, Tigers, and Volunteers as leading contenders in his high-profile recruitment.
That said, 13th-year NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his Wolfpack, who became Delaney's second full-fledged FBS suitor with their offer back in June 2023, now have the stage for their next chance to impress the heralded Charlotte talent.
