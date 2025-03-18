All Wolfpack

NC State Football Now Hosting Premier In-State Linebacker

Four-star prospect Leo Delaney will check out the NC State football program and rival UNC this week.

Matt Giles

NC State football
NC State football / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Providence Day School (N.C.) four-star linebacker Leo Delaney is touring the NC State football facilities on Tuesday before remaining on Tobacco Road for a visit with Bill Belichick and the UNC Tar Heels on Wednesday, the coveted junior advertised via social media on Monday.

ALSO READ: NC State Advances Another Step for Four-Star Jamarcus Whyce

The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Delaney currently stacks up at No. 132 overall and No. 8 among inside linebackers on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. He holds offers from roughly three dozen schools, including several top-tier recruiting teams in Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Michigan, Florida, Florida State, Texas A&M, Penn State, and Oregon.

Delaney took an unofficial visit to Michigan over the weekend and was at Clemson earlier this month.

Plus, he has locked in June official visits to Michigan, Clemson, and Tennessee. Those scheduled trips point to the Wolverines, Tigers, and Volunteers as leading contenders in his high-profile recruitment.

That said, 13th-year NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his Wolfpack, who became Delaney's second full-fledged FBS suitor with their offer back in June 2023, now have the stage for their next chance to impress the heralded Charlotte talent.

ALSO READ: Wolfpack Loses Graduate Lineman Patrick Matan to Portal

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football