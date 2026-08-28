Four Reasons NC State Will Beat Virginia

Inter-ACC competition rarely begins in Week 0, but NC State and Virginia will meet this Saturday to see who’ll sit atop the conference standings.



The Wolfpack have several advantages that will give them a competitive advantage in this matchup.

Dave Doeren’s Got History On His Side

If there’s one thing Head Coach Dave Doeren has done really well, it’s beating Virginia. His State teams are a perfect 4-0 against the Cavaliers.



The Wolfpack have also won the last three contests in Charlottesville dating back to 2011. NC State has had Virginia’s number recently and will look to keep the winning streak alive.

Transfer Players Will Stand Out

Several new additions to the Wolfpack have the opportunity to shine this weekend, including King Mack (S), who brings big-game experience to the program. Mack totaled 58 tackles playing for Penn State last season.



Harvey Dyson III (OLB) will be a major contributor to this team. He led the entire American Conference with 8 sacks last season, and he’s effective at stopping the run. Dyson III had 12 Tackles for Loss and 2 forced fumbles at Tulane.



Victor Snow (WR) will be a big target for CJ Bailey this season. Snow’s greatest attribute is that he knows how to score. He led Buffalo with 10 total touchdowns on 62 receptions for 815 yards last season.

CJ Bailey Is The Difference Maker

Bailey returns as one of the top quarterbacks in the ACC and has made several preseason watch lists. He impressed in this game last season, completing 69.6% of his passes for 200 yards with 1 touchdown. Bailey also rushed for two scores in the 35 to 31 victory over the Cavaliers.



Bailey threw for 3,105 yards with 25 touchdowns on a 68.8% completion rate while leading the Wolfpack to an 8-5 record in 2025.



NC State will have a chance to go far if Bailey can improve those stats this season. It’s CJ Bailey’s time to shine.

Nov 21, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) with the ball during the first half of the game against Florida State Seminoles at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Virginia Feels The Pressure

The Cavaliers reached new heights, making it to the ACC Championship game last season. Its Head Coach, Tony Elliott, was named Coach of the Year as well. Virginia enters this season with high expectations.



Most experts believe NC State’s schedule is favorable, but if we’re being honest, the Wolfpack will be playing as the underdogs this season. Bringing that “nothing to lose” mentality will help the team play free and easy each week.



NC State has a prime opportunity to pull off the “upset” against Virginia this weekend.