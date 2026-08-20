5 NC State Transfers to Watch Out For

The transfer portal is a mysterious place; no coach knows what caliber of player will come out, but tapping into it is still worth the risk, especially for teams on the verge of a breakthrough.



NC State is ready for a breakthrough-type season in 2026. Here are five new transfers that will help push the Wolfpack to the next level.

Ondre Evans, DB

Evans was a top recruit when he arrived in Athens, Georgia, in 2024. 247 Sports ranked Evans as the number 2 prep athlete in the state of Tennessee that year.



The former Georgia Bulldog comes to Raleigh seeking a fresh start after being plagued by injury last season.



Now in full health after ACL surgery in 2025, Evans will suit up for the Wolfpack, with four years of eligibility remaining.

Victor Snow, WR

Victor Snow looks to be one of CJ Bailey’s new targets this season after spending three seasons with Buffalo.



Snow was Buffalo’s second-leading receiver last season with 62 receptions for 815 total yards. He’s a playmaker who knows how to find the end zone. He led the Buffalo offense with 10 total touchdowns in 2025.

For his career, Snow amassed 1,661 total yards from scrimmage with 18 total touchdowns at Buffalo.



His skill set will be a huge benefit to an NC State offense looking for playmakers to complement CJ Bailey.

Aug 28, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Buffalo Bulls wide receiver Victor Snow (0) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half of the game at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

King Mack, S

King Mack has been on a journey these last several years. Mack made stops to Penn State, Alabama, and then back to Penn State in 2025.



This season King Mack found his new home with the Wolfpack.



Mack brings relevant game experience with him to Raleigh. He totaled 58 tackles in his last season with the Nittany Lions.



Mack is a player who presents the most upside out of all of the transfers. His presence will be felt immediately on defense.

Penn State King Mack (16) leaps over a defender as he returns a punt in the first half of an NCAA football game against Nevada, Saturday, August 30, 2025, in State College, Pa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Davion Dozier, WR

Davion Dozier played with Appalachian State last season after spending two years on the Arkansas roster.



Through nine games last season, Dozier was one of the leading receivers for the Mountaineers, hauling in 20 passes for 448 yards and five touchdowns.



Dozier arrives in Raleigh with two seasons of eligibility left.

Harvey Dyson III, OLB

Former Tulane DL Harvey Dyson arrives at NC State after leading the entire American Conference with 8 sacks in 2025.



Dyson was such a force on defense last season that he also ranked in the top three in the conference for forced fumbles (2) and tackles for loss (12).



He’ll contribute right away at NC State and will look to wreak havoc on opposing ACC offenses all season.