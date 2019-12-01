Wolfpack
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Halftime observations: State 10, UNC 6

Brett Friedlander

Thirty minutes in the books and so far, NC State is doing everything it needed to do against rival North Carolina in building a 10-6 lead.

First and foremost, it has put pressure on Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell. The star freshman has thrown for 216 yards, including completions of 57 and 45 yards. But he’s also been sacked three times -- twice by Alim McNeill -- and intercepted once while under pressure from freshman Joseph Boletepeli.

That interception, by the way, was by redshirt freshman linebacker Payton Wilson, who originally committed to UNC before flipping to State.

It’s a turnover the Wolfpack converted into points -- and a touchdown, not a field goals -- when Devin Leary (5 of 12, 76 yards) found a wide open Tabari Hines down the far sideline for a 39-yard scoring strike with just under two minutes remaining in the half.

While the touchdown came through the air, most of State’s offensive work thus far has been on the ground, with leading rusher Zonovan Knight amassing 45 yards on nine carries and fellow freshman Jordan Houston adding 42 yards on five tries.

Christopher Dunn opened the scoring with a 30-yard field goal in the first quarter and UNC’s Noah Ruggles countered with a pair of 3-pointers in the second period.

So far, so good.

But remember, State also led Louisville 10-7 at the half two weeks ago only to squander the solid effort by giving up three quick touchdowns in the third quarter. And it’s been seven weeks since it put together two good halves in the same game.

In other words, this one is far from over

But that having been said, the Wolfpack has to like the way things are going. Now all it has to do is finish.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State vs. UNC

Brett Friedlander
0

Live updates and analysis from tonight's season-ending football game between the Wolfpack and Tar Heels

State-UNC Game Coverage Links

Brett Friedlander
0

Reading materials to keep you busy and up-to-date while waiting for tonight's kickoff

Three keys and a prediction

Brett Friedlander
0

Factors that will help decide tonight's season-ending game against UNC. Read more

Who are the 12 Seniors Playing Their Final Game for the Wolfpack?

Brett Friedlander
0

Here's a look at the dozen upperclassmen whose college careers will end against UNC at Carter-Finley Stadium tonight. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack women beat Texas in their opener in Hawaii to stay undefeated ....

0

Doeren Asks Fans to Wear Red For Saturday's Game

Brett Friedlander
0

The Wolfpack will finish its 2019 season on Saturday against rival UNC at Carter-Finley Stadium. Read more

Wolfpack Looks to Play Spoiler Against Rival UNC

Brett Friedlander
0

NC State can eliminate the Tar Heels from bowl contention with a win Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. Read more

Wolfpack Kickoff: Week 12, UNC

Brett Friedlander
0

Everything you need to know about Saturday night's season finale football game between NC State and the Tar Heels. Read more

First Half Lapse Spells Doom for Wolfpack in Brooklyn

Brett Friedlander
0

Memphis shoots 63 percent from the floor and holds on to hand State its second loss this season, 83-78. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Here's the boxscore from today's basketball loss to Memphis in Brooklyn ...

0