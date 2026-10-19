How NC State’s Upcoming Opponents Fared in Week 7

The Wolfpack used their open week to get right before their final six games of the season.



Now, State looks to get even in the conference race this weekend.



Let’s look at how NC State’s next three ACC opponents fared in Week 7, and we’ll size up the Wolfpack’s chances in those games.

Stanford (3-4, 1-3 ACC)

The Cardinal got a much-needed victory against Elon on Saturday after dropping the last two games to Wake Forest and Notre Dame. Stanford was outscored a combined 115 to 10 points in those two games.



Stanford running back Micah Ford had a phenomenal day rushing for the Tree. He accumulated 179 yards on 19 carries with 4 touchdowns.





Oct 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back Micah Ford (20) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Elon Phoenix at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ford’s final touchdown came on an explosive 81-yard run in the fourth quarter. His 4-touchdown day helped secure Stanford's 34-7 win.



NC State travels to Stanford on October 23rd.

California (3-4, 2-2 ACC)

The Golden Bears have dropped the last 3 out of 4 games. Their most recent loss came at the hands of Wake Forest, which traveled 2,700 miles from Winston-Salem, NC, to Berkley, CA.



Cal was shut out of the end zone for the first three quarters of this game. Its defense allowed Wake’s Gio Lopez to throw for 4 touchdowns.



The Deacs moved the ball at will against the Golden Bears for a total of 509 yards, including 220 on the ground.

Oct 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears wide receiver Jordan King (4) collides with Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Somad Eaddy (38) during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cal travels to Dallas on October 23rd to face #23 SMU.



NC State has played Cal only once before. The Wolfpack came away with the 24 to 23 victory over the Golden Bears on October 19, 2024.

Duke (4-2, 1-2 ACC)

The Blue Devils suffered a 24 to 20 loss to North Carolina on Saturday.



With the Duke loss, UNC’s head coach Bill Belichick has now finally beaten an in-state ACC rival.



Duke is currently on a two-game slide after losing to Georgia Tech the week prior. It’s a disappointing turn of events for the program after beginning the season 4-0.

The Blue Devils travel to face Virginia on October 23rd.



NC State has lost the last three games against Duke. The Wolfpack seek its first win at home against the Blue Devils since the 2020 season.

Andre Cherry’s Quick Thoughts

The Wolfpack will make the long trip to California this weekend and will try to avoid falling victim to the time change.



Stanford is a team that NC State should beat, but crossing over three time zones could have an effect on the Wolfpack.

State has only played Stanford once before, when the Cardinal joined the ACC in the 2024 season. The Wolfpack won that Nov. 2nd meeting 59 to 28.



It’s possible that NC State wins its next two games against its West Coast-based ACC counterparts, but Duke will be the wildcard.



Duke’s Head Coach, Manny Diaz, is 4-0 against the Wolfpack.