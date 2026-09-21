How NC State’s Upcoming Opponents Fared in Week 3

The Wolfpack were seconds away from leaving Nashville with a 2-1 record. Instead, they returned to Raleigh with something much worse than a loss.



CJ Wilson’s endzone blunder will unfortunately live on, but how the team responds to that setback will dictate where it goes from here.



Let’s look at how NC State’s next three opponents fared in Week 3, and we’ll size up the Wolfpack’s chances in those games.

Appalachian State (3-0)

The Mountaineers survive a 26-21 test from Charlotte to remain unbeaten this season.



App State’s quarterback Malachi Singleton passed for 331 yards and 2 scores in this contest.



Its defense limited Charlotte to only 36 yards rushing.



One callout: App State has committed double-digit penalties in each of its last two games.



It’ll be interesting to see how this undisciplined style of football plays a factor in its Week 4 matchup against NC State.



The Wolfpack and Mountaineers have met six previous times, with NC State holding a 6-0 lead in the series.



State is due for a big bounceback and will look to take its frustrations out on the Mountaineers.

Sep 19, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback Will Wilson (10) celebrates his touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

#16 Louisville (2-1)

It was all offense between Louisville and SMU on Saturday. These two teams combined for 72 points and 921 total yards.



Each also rushed for over 250 yards in this game, including a career-high 163-yard rushing performance from Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown.



The game had 8 lead changes, but the Cardinals outlasted the Mustangs 41 to 31 in the end.



This is a statement win for Louisville, beating a ranked SMU team. The Cardinals are a team that can likely push for an ACC crown this season.



The Wolfpack have historically struggled against Louisville. State has lost the last two in the series and is 2-4 against Louisville at home.



Louisville welcomes Wake Forest on Sept. 26, before traveling to Raleigh.

Wake Forest (2-1)

Wake dropped the 33-20 loss to #5 Miami on Friday night.



Things really fell apart for Wake in the second quarter, when they allowed the Hurricanes to score 17 unanswered points.



The Demon Deacons were mired in penalties as well. They committed 13 penalties for 122 total yards.



Last season, NC State beat Wake Forest 34-24 in Winston-Salem. State is 2-1 in the last three matchups but lost the last meeting at home.



The Wolfpack will host the Deacs in Raleigh on Oct. 10th.

Andre Cherry’s Quick Thoughts

The Wolfpack put themselves in this unfortunate position and will have an uphill battle in their next slate of games.



NC State should beat a team like App State, but Louisville and Wake Forest will be the two big tests for the Wolfpack this season.



NC State will try to even its record when it hosts App State in Week 4.