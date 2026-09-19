Most suspected NC State would find itself in a close game against Vanderbilt. But absolutely no one could predict how the game would finish.

Off to A Hot Start

The Wolfpack embarrassed FCS Richmond in Week 2 and looked to continue their success against Vanderbilt.



The Commodores were 2-0 against FCS teams but were mainly untested before Saturday’s bout with the Wolfpack.

Much attention was paid to Vanderbilt’s highly touted freshman quarterback, Jared Curtis, who was told this week that he’d be making his first start against the Wolfpack.



However, Curtis wasn’t much of a factor early on in the game. The Wolfpack got off to a hot start on offense, scoring two touchdowns on their first two drives of the game.

What. Just. Happened?!?!



Vanderbilt forces the fumble in the waning seconds and recovers it in the end zone! 😱 pic.twitter.com/lzlKPRVsru — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 19, 2026

At one point, State’s largest lead was 17 points, until Curtis clawed Vandy back into this game with 1:06 left in the 2nd quarter.



He completed a 23-yard touchdown pass to a Commodores receiver to get 7 points on the board before halftime.

Losing Control

It was a tale of two halves for NC State, on both sides of the ball.



The Wolfpack looked great up until the final few minutes of the first half and then were never able to maintain their dominance over Vanderbilt.



NC State played like the better team for moments in this game, but Vanderbilt found ways to respond with touchdown drives when it mattered.

For the most part, CJ Bailey played well today. He completed 25-of-37 for 275 yards and 3 touchdowns, but he had 2 turnovers in this game, one of which proved fatal.



After a Brody Barnhardt interception reception with 1:04 left on the clock and the Wolfpack up by 3, all NC State had to do was eat up some time.

State would escape from Nashville with its first regular-season SEC victory since 1999.



Instead, on 4th down from NC State’s 4-yard line, CJ Bailey fumbles in the back of the end zone with three seconds left in the game.



Vanderbilt recovers to win the game, 35-31.

Andre Cherry’s Quick Thoughts

This is the most painful NC State football loss that I’ve ever endured.



Frankly, I’m still in disbelief that the game ended the way that it did. This loss will haunt my memories for a long time.



Bailey’s error was a big one, but there were also major clock management issues that did the Wolfpack in today.



There is enough blame to go around for everyone for State’s effort today.

Because it’s one thing to lose a game, but it’s another to lose it in such an embarrassing fashion.



Everyone is dunking on NC State right now.



Even people I haven't spoken to in years are suddenly coming out of the woodwork to share the horrible news with me.



The clip of CJ Bailey fumbling in the end zone will unfortunately live on forever.



This loss changes the entire outlook for the season.



I can't escape this.



Welcome to Heartbreak.