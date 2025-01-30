Huge 2028 Prep Visits NC State Football Program After UNC

All Wolfpack

Both the NC State football recruiters and their Tar Heel counterparts recently hosted nearby freshman lineman Trevor Howard.

It may be a few years before Rolesville High School (N.C.) freshman Trevor Howard picks a college. But it wouldn't be a surprise if the 6-foot-3, 280-pound offensive lineman stays close to home by joining the NC State football program.

Or perhaps he'll end up playing for the Wolfpack's rival, UNC.

Again, Howard's recruitment probably won't fully take shape anytime soon. Nevertheless, he got an up-close look at NC State and UNC over the weekend, and it appears as though he enjoyed both visits.

On Saturday, Howard checked out the Wolfpack, expressing his excitement via the following posted message and photos on social media:

The previous day, Howard was in Chapel Hill to tour the UNC football facilities, advertising his stay with this post:

NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff have extended only a handful of 2028 offers. The same goes for first-year UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and his crew.

Considering Trevor Howard's proximity to both schools, the weekend visits, and his prowess on the offensive line as a mere freshman for a Rolesville squad that finished 14-2 overall, one would think he has a good shot at landing on both the Wolfpack and Tar Heel wishlists eventually.

For now, 2028 rankings and ratings aren't yet available on major recruiting sites.

