Towering Wide Receiver Attracts NC State Football Recruiters
Kell High School (Ga.) junior wide receiver Nathan Agyemang doesn't have a ranking or rating by his name on 247Sports, Rivals, or On3. But the newly minted NC State football recruiting target's early offer sheet is beginning to read like that of a three-star prospect or better.
The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder, who could project as a tight end at the next level, revealed his offer from the Wolfpack via the following post on social media this week:
Agyemang's other reported offers thus far are from Ole Miss, Wisconsin, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Appalachian State, South Florida, Liberty, Cornell, Georgia State, Florida Atlantic, Kennesaw State, Miami (Ohio), and Dartmouth.
Meanwhile, NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his cohorts have extended offers to 12 wide receivers in the 2026 cycle. However, four of them have already committed elsewhere.
For now, the Wolfpack's two-deep 2026 haul, consisting of Reagan High School (N.C.) three-star quarterback Jacob Smith and Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) three-star offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz, ranks No. 47 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 10 in the ACC.
