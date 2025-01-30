Offensive Lineman Becomes Highest-Ranked 2025 NC State Football Pledge
Isaac Sowells Jr., already on campus in Raleigh following his decorated prep career at Louisville Male High School (Ky.), ranked just inside the top 1,000 on the 247Sports 2025 Composite when he pledged allegiance to the NC State football program back in July. At the time, the 6-foot-2, 292-pound center was a consensus three-star prospect.
Now, according the recent update to the 247Sports rankings, not only does Sowells boast a four-star rating, but he also sits just outside the top 100 in the cycle, marking an impressive six-month rise, to say the least. He checks in at No. 104 overall, No. 4 among interior offensive linemen, and No. 1 in Kentucky.
And the latest bump puts Isaac Sowells Jr., the namesake son of a former NFL offensive lineman, atop the list when it comes to the 23-deep 2025 NC State football recruiting class.
"Probably one of the best centers that we've been able to sign since I've been here," 13th-year Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren said after Sowells put his commitment in ink during the signing period in early December.
"You know, a lot of the centers that we've recruited over the years, we've had to train to play that position. And to get 'Spike' — as he goes by — in the program, really excited..."
Doeren & Co.'s 2025 collection currently stacks up at No. 35 in the country, according to 247Sports, and No. 7 in the ACC.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.