Potential State QB Target Decommits from Auburn

Brett Friedlander

Today is college football’s traditional signing day. But even as coach Dave Doeren and his NC State staff complete their work on this year’s recruiting class, a major target for 2021 has come back on the market.

Four-star quarterback Aaron McLaughlin, who showed serious interest in State last summer, announced Tuesday that he has decommitted from Auburn. He made his plans known on social media, posting on Twitter that while he is still considering the Tigers, “my recruitment is 100 percent open and I look forward to developing relationships with new coaches and schools as I find my future home.”

McLaughlin took an official visit to State last June, then returned a few weeks later to participate in Doeren’s final summer camp, where he developed a relationship with fellow four-star receiver Porter Rooks -- who has already signed with the Wolfpack.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound prospect completed just over 60 percent of his passes for 2,018 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions as a junior last season. He also rushed for 284 yards and nine touchdowns. He is considered a top 15 pro-style quarterback nationally.

Besides the Wolfpack, ACC rival Miami is also considered a a frontrunner for McLaughlin’s services.

Committed Recruits Make it Official Early

Michael Carter Jr., Claude Larkins Jr. and Joshua Crabtree waste little time submitting their National Letters of Intent on Signing Day 2. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Tipoff: Game 23, at Miami

Everything you need to know about Wednesday's rematch against the Hurricanes in Coral Gables. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Keatts: Earlier Win No Advantage in Rematch With Miami

The Wolfpack beat the Hurricanes 80-63 in Raleigh on Jan. 15, but circumstances have changed in the month since that game was played. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Lykes, McGusty 'Questionable' For State Rematch

Miami could be without two of its key players against the Wolfpack on Wednesday in Coral Gables. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Baseball Television Schedule Announced

Ten games involving NC State will be broadcast live on linear channels this season, including eight on the ACC Network. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Grad Transfer QBs Choose 2020 Wolfpack Opponents

Duke and Mississippi State, both of which are on NC State's schedule next season, picked up major additions on Monday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Signee Hall Named to Iverson Roundball Classic

The All-American showcase game will be played on April 24 in Wilmington, Del. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Women a No. 2 Seed in Midseason Top 16 Reveal

In addition to the team recognition, sophomore center Elissa Cunane has been named to the Wooden Award Top 20 Watch List. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Lacrosse in Wolfpack's Past, But Not in Near Future

New athletic director Boo Corrigan is a life-long advocate of lacrosse, but logistics make returning the sport to State prohibitive. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Recruiting update: Signing Day Battle Nearing an End

With the traditional college football signing day coming up on Wednesday, all eyes -- at least at State, Pitt and Virginia Tech -- are on three-star CB Rashad Battle. Read more

Brett Friedlander