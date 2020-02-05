Potential State QB Target Decommits from Auburn

Today is college football’s traditional signing day. But even as coach Dave Doeren and his NC State staff complete their work on this year’s recruiting class, a major target for 2021 has come back on the market.

Four-star quarterback Aaron McLaughlin, who showed serious interest in State last summer, announced Tuesday that he has decommitted from Auburn. He made his plans known on social media, posting on Twitter that while he is still considering the Tigers, “my recruitment is 100 percent open and I look forward to developing relationships with new coaches and schools as I find my future home.”

McLaughlin took an official visit to State last June, then returned a few weeks later to participate in Doeren’s final summer camp, where he developed a relationship with fellow four-star receiver Porter Rooks -- who has already signed with the Wolfpack.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound prospect completed just over 60 percent of his passes for 2,018 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions as a junior last season. He also rushed for 284 yards and nine touchdowns. He is considered a top 15 pro-style quarterback nationally.

Besides the Wolfpack, ACC rival Miami is also considered a a frontrunner for McLaughlin’s services.