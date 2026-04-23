RALEIGH — NC State women's basketball focused primarily on retaining some of its top players early in the transfer portal process. With key returners Zoe Brooks and Khamil Pierre locked in, the roster construction operation is starting to pick up steam, as the transfer portal is closed to new entries and the options are clear for veteran coach Wes Moore.

The Wolfpack added a key frontcourt piece to the roster Thursday in former Auburn forward Khady Leye, according to multiple reports. It's the first significant addition for NC State since the end of the 2025-26 season and should be the first of a few more crucial moves Moore needs to make to get the Pack back in the mix for an ACC title next year.

What to know about Leye

Mar 5, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Khady Leye (6) is blocked by Mississippi Rebels center Desrae Kyles (7) during the first half at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Leye, a rising junior from Senegal, played one season at Towson before taking her talents to Auburn for her second collegiate campaign. Her numbers remained nearly identical at both stops, as she averaged 9.5, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals with Auburn after averaging 9.9 points and 7.2 rebounds at Towson. Her proven production at the high-major level bodes well for the Pack as it looks for new contributors with so much production on the way out.

At 6-foot-2, the Auburn transfer should offer NC State some much-needed frontcourt size following the exit of Tilda Trygger , one of the best rebounders in the ACC in her sophomore year playing for Moore. While Leye won't bring the same size Trygger offered at 6-foot-6, she will still be an effective forward because of her length alongside the returning Pierre.

Oct 15, 2025; Birmingham, AL, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Khady Leye talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Grand Bohemian Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Leye saved some of her best basketball for the stretch run with the Tigers a year ago. She scored 10 or more points in six of Auburn's last seven games, including a 20-point performance in a seven-point loss to No. 16 Kentucky. She tallied two double-doubles a year ago, but could be an even more effective rebounder in Raleigh, playing next to Pierre and a very good rebounding guard in Brooks .

As things stand, Leye is expected to join Brooks, Pierre, Qadence Samuels, Ky'She Lunan, Adelaide Jernigan and Maddie Cox as the returners from the 2025-26 season roster. The Wolfpack will also add a pair of freshmen to the roster with Kamora Pruitt and Favour Ossai Chinoye committed to play for Moore. Leye is just the first step in the transfer portal, with needs remaining all over the roster.