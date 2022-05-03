NC State alums sign UDFA deals

NC State has seven football alums who will be in NFL camps for the first time this summer.

The Wolfpack saw two of its former players, Ickey Ekwonu and Trenton Gill selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. The duo's placement in the draft almost bookended each other, as Ekwonu went in the first round to Carolina with the sixth overall selection while Gill was picked in the seventh round by Chicago in what was the eighth-to-last selection.

Five players from NC State signed undrafted free agent deals and will report to NFL camps soon. Below is a list of the five (in alphabetical order).

Emeka Emezie: Baltimore Ravens

Vi Jones: Seattle Seahawks

Zonovan 'Bam' Knight: New York Jets

Dylan Parham: Denver Broncos

Ricky Person Jr.: Baltimore Ravens