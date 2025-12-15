NC State Standing Out in Four-Star 2028 OL's Recruitment

While NC State head coach Dave Doeren and his staff are still mainly focused on the 2026 and 2027 recruiting cycles, they have also started to target several prospects in the 2028 class.

One of those prospects is a four-star offensive tackle and a Top 20 recruit in the country, whom one recruiting analyst believes the Wolfpack has already emerged as a leader for.

Wolfpack Making Progress withe Elite 2028 Offensive Tackle

Throughout his recruitment, NC State has been targeting Azhir Waddell, a four-star offensive tackle from Dudley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Wolpack initially extended an offer to him in August after hosting him on campus in Raleigh for an unofficial visit.

Nov 11, 2023; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; The North Carolina State Wolfpack helmet rests on the bench during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

While Waddell only just finished his sophomore season at Dudley, he's already established himself as one of the best young offensive linemen in the country. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 20 overall player in the 2028 class, the No. 3 offensive tackle, and the No. 2 prospect from North Carolina.

Waddell has already received offers from several of the nation’s top programs, including Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee, and others. However, Rivals' Chad Simmons believes that NC State is currently leading in his recruitment.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback Will Wilson (10) makes a touchdown and celebrates with offensive lineman Spike Sowells Jr. (72) during the first half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Simmons explained that the Wolfpack have been the most active program in his recruitment process, hosting him on campus for multiple visits. He also noted that the young offensive tackle feels comfortable with the NC State staff.

"The 2028 offensive tackle from Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley has built his recruitment around a local connection with NC State, visiting Raleigh multiple times this season, including three games," Simmons wrote. "Waddell has developed a strong rapport with the Wolfpack staff and feels comfortable with the program."

Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren claps as he walks onto the field against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Although Waddell is currently rated as a four-star, there's a strong chance his rating will be raised to five stars as the rest of the 2028 class is evaluated by recruiting sites. It's rare for NC State football to be a top contender for a five-star prospect, so securing Waddell would be massive for the program.

As a 2028 prospect, Waddell probably still has a long way to go before making a decision, and Simmons mentioned that the young offensive lineman is interested in Duke, Georgia, and Penn State as well, so NC State will likely face tough competition to land him.

However, if NC State continues to make progress in Waddell's recruitment, the Wolfpack should be in contention to secure a commitment from one of the top prospects in the 2028 class.

Want more NC State football content during the 2025 season? Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again. Want to reach out with questions about the Wolfpack? Send an email to wolfpackonsi@gmail.com to potentially be featured on mailbag stories in the future.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.