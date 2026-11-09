Philip Rivers On the Verge of Becoming NC State's New Head Football Coach?

As reported in The News & Observer, University sources said that NC State is finalizing the hire of Philip Rivers to become its next head coach.



If and when it happens, the hiring ends speculation about whether or not this was really an option.

A Father And Son Pairing

Throughout this search, no other name generated more buzz than Rivers’, even though Russell Wilson tried to insert himself into the process.



The fans who remained loyal to the Wolfpack through several trying moments are now rewarded with one of the splashiest hires imaginable. This is what the fans wanted and the university delivered.

NC State is working to finalize a deal to hire Wolfpack legend and former NFL QB Philip Rivers as the program's next head coach, per On3.



Rivers is currently coaching high school football at St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama, where he’s been coaching his son, Gunner,… pic.twitter.com/Fi7LJmdNXv — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 8, 2026

The deal came together quickly once Rivers’ season with St. Michael Catholic’s football team ended on Friday night in a 42-35 playoff loss to Glenwood School.



His son, Gunner, is a top quarterback prospect and started the game for St. Michael. He will be following his father to Raleigh as a freshman on the NC State roster.

Philip Rivers discusses the end of his season and the NC State job. @WRAL pic.twitter.com/xKdAJjv0mE — Brian Murphy (@murphsturph) November 7, 2026

Gunner came back from a right knee injury suffered earlier this season. A father-and-son pairing at NC State feels like something out of a dream sequence.



The school’s favorite son returns home, bringing the next generation with him in the hopes of finishing what the father started during his time as a player.

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Rivers Brings His Playing Experience With Him

While Rivers has no previous college coaching experience, he does have an incredible football pedigree.



During his four seasons as quarterback for the Wolfpack (2000-2003), Rivers led the ACC and NCAA in most major passing categories, including total yards in each of his last two seasons (ACC).

Rivers threw for 4,491 yards with an NCAA-leading 72.0% completion percentage in 2003.



Rivers helped steer the Wolfpack to an 11-3 record and earned ACC Offensive Player of the Year and ACC Player of the Year awards in 2003. Rivers is one of the most decorated players in NC State history.

NC State football has a chance to do the wildest thing ever if Philip Rivers is hired…



🧑🏾‍💻: https://t.co/zeaHSwqSTq pic.twitter.com/EVYMZLMPN2 — DRE (@Cherry_Pickin) October 30, 2026

State never saw a losing season with Rivers at quarterback and never lost more than 5 games a season.



Most importantly, Rivers had his number 17 jersey retired in 2003 and saw his name lifted to Carter-Finley Stadium’s ring of honor in 2013.



Rivers is truly the embodiment of a living legend, and that’s without even mentioning his long NFL career, which included 8 Pro Bowl selections.

Andre Cherry's Quick Thoughts

It goes without saying how risky a move like this is, considering Rivers has only been coaching for six years at the high school level. But to the people in charge, Rivers checks all of the other boxes.



Who better to steer this program to relevance again than a former Wolfpack legend who provided a ton of sweat equity when this team was at its best?



Rivers has seen the heights that the Wolfpack are capable of achieving. It’s now his duty to get NC State back to that place of greatness and hopefully sustain it.