Philip Rivers On the Verge of Becoming NC State's New Head Football Coach?
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As reported in The News & Observer, University sources said that NC State is finalizing the hire of Philip Rivers to become its next head coach.
If and when it happens, the hiring ends speculation about whether or not this was really an option.
A Father And Son Pairing
Throughout this search, no other name generated more buzz than Rivers’, even though Russell Wilson tried to insert himself into the process.
The fans who remained loyal to the Wolfpack through several trying moments are now rewarded with one of the splashiest hires imaginable. This is what the fans wanted and the university delivered.
The deal came together quickly once Rivers’ season with St. Michael Catholic’s football team ended on Friday night in a 42-35 playoff loss to Glenwood School.
His son, Gunner, is a top quarterback prospect and started the game for St. Michael. He will be following his father to Raleigh as a freshman on the NC State roster.
Gunner came back from a right knee injury suffered earlier this season. A father-and-son pairing at NC State feels like something out of a dream sequence.
The school’s favorite son returns home, bringing the next generation with him in the hopes of finishing what the father started during his time as a player.
Rivers Brings His Playing Experience With Him
While Rivers has no previous college coaching experience, he does have an incredible football pedigree.
During his four seasons as quarterback for the Wolfpack (2000-2003), Rivers led the ACC and NCAA in most major passing categories, including total yards in each of his last two seasons (ACC).
Rivers threw for 4,491 yards with an NCAA-leading 72.0% completion percentage in 2003.
Rivers helped steer the Wolfpack to an 11-3 record and earned ACC Offensive Player of the Year and ACC Player of the Year awards in 2003. Rivers is one of the most decorated players in NC State history.
State never saw a losing season with Rivers at quarterback and never lost more than 5 games a season.
Most importantly, Rivers had his number 17 jersey retired in 2003 and saw his name lifted to Carter-Finley Stadium’s ring of honor in 2013.
Rivers is truly the embodiment of a living legend, and that’s without even mentioning his long NFL career, which included 8 Pro Bowl selections.
Andre Cherry's Quick Thoughts
It goes without saying how risky a move like this is, considering Rivers has only been coaching for six years at the high school level. But to the people in charge, Rivers checks all of the other boxes.
Who better to steer this program to relevance again than a former Wolfpack legend who provided a ton of sweat equity when this team was at its best?
Rivers has seen the heights that the Wolfpack are capable of achieving. It’s now his duty to get NC State back to that place of greatness and hopefully sustain it.
Andre Cherry began covering college football in 2010 through his CherryPickin podcast network. Andre originally hails from Chicagoland and is a proud Illinois State alum. He has lived in Philadelphia since 2014 and has previously covered Temple Football. Andre has a broadcast journalism background and got his start in media at WSCR the Score. He’s written for Fox Sports, Bridgehead Media, cinéSPEAK Journal, and IPMF.Follow Cherry_Pickin