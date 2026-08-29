NC State Officially Changes Helmet for Opener

It appears that the Tuffy Decal on the side of the players’ helmets is smaller this season.

The History of "Tuffy"

“Tuffy” is the wolf head that dons a red sailor cap. It’s the official logo for NC State Athletics and has been around since the 1960s.



Former NC State student Nola Armstrong is unofficially credited with creating the “Strutting Wolf” image.

Fan Reaction

The reaction on social media has a lot of people missing the large Tuffy.

The NC State helmets with the giant wolf face are severely underrated imo — Graham Coffey (@GrahamCoffeyDC) August 29, 2026

This just looks off, need oversized Tuffy back pic.twitter.com/OaSvLSCseP — Tyler Hudson (@_THud51) August 29, 2026

Here For A Good Time

Our research team confirmed, with help from ACC-Tracker, that the Wolfpack opened the 2025 season in the cursive NC State helmets.



However, for the remaining eleven games of the regular season and the Gasparilla Bowl, the Wolfpack wore the helmets with the large Tuffy logo.

It’s unclear how long the smaller Tuffy logo is here for, but if it inspires the team to win against Virginia (and beyond), State fans will certainly be on board for it.



If the Wolfpack get off to a rough start in the smaller Tuffy helmet, it may be time for another quick change.

Andre Cherry's Quick Take

NC State arguably has one of the coolest logos in all of college football. The strutting wolf is such an iconic design.



But this feels like a really silly thing to notice, especially right before a game that may have huge implications for the rest of the season, but here we are.

NC State fans are good at picking up on the “small” details.



I like the look of this new helmet. The smaller design is more aesthetically pleasing. The Large Tuffy logo seemed a bit out of place.

And while we're on the topic of equipment changes, if the NC State equipment staff is reading this, I really preferred the traditional “Block S” logo from the 2000s during the Philip Rivers era.



Rivers led the Wolfpack to an 11-3 record in 2002 while wearing the “Block S” logo. His team also ended that season with a 12th-place finish in the AP Poll.



If the smaller Tuffy helmet gets the Wolfpack past the ten-win mark, the helmet should be here to stay.