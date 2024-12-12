All Wolfpack

NC State Football: Dave Doeren 'Really Not Thinking' About Tar Heels

The NC State football leader, now 8-4 versus UNC, is far more focused on his Wolfpack squad than the Bill Belichick news in Chapel Hill.

The UNC football program's official hire of six-time Super Bowl champion head coach Bill Belichick on Wednesday is certain to dominate the headlines for a while. But over in Raleigh, 12th-year NC State football head coach Dave Doeren wrapped up his thoughts on the matter in just a few sentences.

"I'm excited to compete against Coach [Belichick]," Doeren noted to the media during his press conference on Thursday, roughly an hour before the 72-year-old Belichick took the stage in Chapel Hill for his introductory presser. "You know, obviously, all coaches in the business have a great amount of respect [for him] and know what he's done in the profession. So, for me as a competitor, I'm excited to compete.

"And that's about all I have to say about it. I'm just really not thinking a whole lot about that program. I'm thinking about my own."

Of course, Doeren and his Wolfpack have won five straight against the Tar Heels, including their 35-30 victory in Kenan Stadium on Nov. 30, the last game in the career of the fired UNC football head coach in the 73-year-old Mack Brown.

Doeren is now preparing his NC State football squad (6-6) for its Military Bowl showdown against ECU (7-5) in Annapolis, Md., on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 5:15 p.m. ET (ESPN).

