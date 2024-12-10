NC State Football Staff Enters Fray for Talented Wide Receiver
The NC State football program has already lost two wide receivers to this year's transfer portal in freshman Elijah Tillery and sophomore KC Concepcion. So, it's no surprise that Dave Doeren and his crew are now portal-hunting for at least one addition at that position.
On Monday, the same day that the transfer portal officially opened for business across the country, the Wolfpack extended an offer to Wisconsin redshirt freshman Trech Kekahuna. The 5-foot-10, 187-pound speedster from Honolulu, Hawaii, picked up the offer not long after formally announcing his entry in the portal.
This season, Kekahuna, a former top-tier three-star out of Bishop Gorman High School (Nev.), appeared in all 12 games for the Badgers (5-7, 3-6 Big Ten), hauling in 25 catches for 339 yards and two touchdowns. As a true freshman, he saw action in only five outings, tallying four receptions for 64 yards.
Trech Kekahuna's most productive performance came in a 52-6 home win over Purdue in early October, as he finished with six receptions, 134 yards, and his only two scores as a collegian.
NC State football isn't alone in pursuing Kekahuna. In less than two days, he's racked up offers from the likes of Minnesota, Michigan State, Houston, Iowa State, and the school he originally committed to as a prep, Arizona.
